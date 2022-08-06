At least ten civilians were killed when bombs planted on the bodies of two civilians whose relatives had come to receive them, according to what a local official and a police source said Saturday, accusing terrorists of involvement in the operation.
In a statement, the local official said, on condition of anonymity, that terrorists “killed civilians in Oakan”, near Benkas in central Mali, “and then mined their bodies.”
“When the families of the two dead men and their relatives came to collect their bodies, an explosion occurred and at least ten other people were killed,” he added.
Another local official confirmed the account, noting that “several other civilians are currently missing in Oakan” and there is no confirmed information about their fate.
A police source confirmed that “the initial toll was ten civilian deaths.” He pointed out that a security force is to be deployed “to protect the security of the population” and explained that “terrorists are using more and more criminal methods. They made a mine in Oakan, two bodies that exploded.”
Today, Saturday, dozens of Oakan residents fled their homes in search of a safe haven in the surrounding villages, fearing new attacks, according to testimonies.
#dead #corpses #landmines #exploded #terrorists #Mali
Leave a Reply