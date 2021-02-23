10 people were killed and 21 wounded after the bombing of the city of Maiduguri with mortar shells by the “Boko Haram” terrorists.

Local sources in the city said that the terrorists fired a barrage of shells at the city, which hit the “Adamkulu” and “Gwang” neighborhoods.

“We have six dead in Adamkulu, and four in Guangyi, who were killed in the explosion of mortar shells,” said Papakura Kolo, leader of local forces loyal to the army.

“Boko Haram terrorists fired shells from Kaleri on the outskirts of the city,” he added.

Omar Ari, who also belongs to another local force, said that at least 16 people were injured in Gwangi and five in Adamkulu, confirming the same death toll.

According to Ismail Ibrahim, an eyewitness, the residents pushed in search of safe places amid sporadic gunfire.

Ibrahim said that the gunmen crossed from “Babushi”, which is a stronghold of the extremist group.

Last February, Boko Haram fired a barrage of rockets into the city of Maiduguri, wounding several people.

The decade-long conflict in northeast Nigeria has killed 36,000 people and displaced nearly 2 million from their homes, according to the United Nations.