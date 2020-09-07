Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been nearly 90 days, but the mystery has not yet been settled as to how he died. After the Mumbai Police, veteran agencies like CBI, ED and NCB are pursuing the secret that the whole country is waiting for. Meanwhile, the forensic team of AIIMS has decided to investigate Sushant’s viscera. It will take 10 days. The entire investigation of CBI investigation rests on the report of AIIMS team. That is, 10 days later, on September 17, it will be clear how Sushant died!

Board meeting is on September 17

Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic department of AIIMS and chairman of the Medical Board made to investigate the case, gave a statement on Monday. He told that the forensic board is going to do Sushant’s viscera investigation again, to find out whether he died due to poison. The board is scheduled to meet on September 17 and then its report will also come.

20 percent viscera was saved

Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June. The same afternoon his body was taken to Cooper Hospital, where he was postmortem late at night. Questions also arose about the postmortem as to why such haste was shown. While post-mortem, Sushant’s viscera was examined. But 20 percent of his viscera was kept safe, which will now be investigated by AIIMS medical team to resolve the case.

Why did the viscera probe come back again

The forensic team of AIIMS wants to investigate Visra because of his suspicion that he has poisoned Sushant. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic department of AIIMS and chairman of the Medical Board formed for the Sushant case, said that the investigation would be done within ten days and the report would also come. In this case, the next meeting of the Medical Board will be held on 17 September. It will also discuss the report of talks with the doctors of the Cooper Hospital. According to the report of the viscera investigation conducted by Sushant in Mumbai earlier, no toxic substance was found in the actor’s body. The report corroborated the report of the postmortem, which stated that Sushant died due to hanging from suffocation.

Cooper hospital doctors will give written answers to questions

The Cooper Hospital is under question from the very beginning in the Sushant case. Apart from haste in the postmortem, his report did not mention the time of death. This in itself is shocking. AIIMS’s forensic team has interacted with all 5 doctors who have Sushant. Everyone is also given a list of questions, which they have to fill separately. The AIIMS team will also assess the doctors’ responses to the question forms.

This time there is no scope for lapse

AIIMS has modern equipments for viscera test. These instruments are also used by the US Federal Agency FBI. So there is no scope of lapse in this repeated viscera investigation. It is said that the team of three doctors of AIIMS has questioned the wound marks on Sushant’s throat in questioning the doctors who performed the postmortem.

Sushant’s throat marks questioned by doctors

The wound marks on Sushant’s throat are like a straight line in the middle. Whereas in the case of Suicide, it occurs in U or V shape. This team of AIIMS doctors is supporting the CBI investigation. Therefore, it is possible that before September 17, it will also inquire with the staff of the morgue. The AIIMS team is also investigating forensic evidence collected so far. Some new evidence has also been collected by recreating the crime scene thrice at Sushant’s house.

Father said- Riya used to poison Sushant

Suspect of Sushant’s death is also expressed by his father KK Singh. Last month, he said in his statement that Riya Chakraborty had been poisoning her son for a long time. It should be investigated. In such a situation, now there is a wait of 10 days. The wait is for the report, which the AIIMS team will prepare and based on that, the CBI will decide on the direction of the investigation.