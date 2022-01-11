The Human Resources Department in the Ajman government has updated the precautionary measures against the Corona pandemic (Covid-19).

And she sent a circular to government agencies, stipulating the need to adhere to updating procedures for dealing with contact cases. He outlined the violations and penalties for non-compliance with the specific procedures, most notably a 10-day deduction from the employee’s basic salary in the event of coming to work for the third time, while he has symptoms of infection with “Corona”.

The circular, which comes in line with the directions of the UAE government in addressing the pandemic and limiting its repercussions, indicated that the period of quarantine for the employee in contact is seven days, or any other period decided by the competent authorities in the country in the future.

In the event that the job is capable of working remotely, the government entity applies the remote work system to the employee in contact for the first time, and in the event of repeated contact, the quarantine period is considered an annual leave, or leave without pay if he does not have credit.

Cases of contact that take place at the workplace, or contact with confirmed cases of relatives up to the first degree, are excluded from the application of the rule of repeated contact, provided that contact is proven by providing the employee to the government agency with a report or a medical statement from the competent authorities in the country explaining the time and duration of the prescribed quarantine.

The department indicated that government agencies may consult the indicative schedule of violations and penalties regarding employees who are not committed to precautionary measures against the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The circular specified the types of violations and the penalties involved in the event of repetition. It includes three violations, namely: a violation of non-compliance with wearing medical masks in workplaces in accordance with the health procedures in force, a violation of the employee shaking hands with others at work in light of the precautionary measures, and a violation of the gathering of a number of employees at the workplace without achieving the conditions for social distancing according to the instructions from the competent authorities. .

Violations entail three penalties. The first time, the penalty is a written warning. In the second time, one day is deducted from the basic salary. In the third time, the deduction is three days from the basic salary.

As for the violation of attendance at the workplace in the presence of a suspicion of infection with the “Covid-19” virus, or in the event of a symptom of “Covid-19” symptoms, the first time entails a three-day deduction from the basic salary, and in the second, a five-day deduction from the salary The basic salary, and in the third 10 days deduction from the basic salary.

A violation of the direct official’s failure to supervise the commitment of his employees or dealers to implement the precautionary measures inside the workplace results in a written warning the first time, a one-day deduction from the basic salary the second time, and a three-day deduction from the basic salary the third time.

One day will also be deducted from the basic salary for the first time, three days for the second time, and five days for the third, in the event that the employee did not notify the employer of his contact with a person infected with the “Covid-19” virus when it was proven that contact is established, and in the event of non-compliance with maintaining green traffic In applying the fort in accordance with the requirements in force in the government of Ajman, and not being bound during work by circulars and evidence issued by the competent authorities in the state or emirate regarding the regulation of precautionary measures to limit the spread of epidemics.

The department called on all government human resources units to coordinate with them regarding enabling their employees to obtain free examinations, according to the approved schedules for each government agency.



