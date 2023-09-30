Titti, a close friend of Martino Benzi’s family, cannot find peace and is unable to give herself an explanation: her testimony

Guest on Pomeriggio Cinque, Titti, historical friend of the family of Martino Benzi, told some details about the family involved in the massacre three days ago in Alessandria. She too cannot find an explanation for what happened.

Tweety he spoke of Martino and Monica as one very close-knit couple, which compensated each other. A perfect couple.

He, Martino, Titti defines him as a meticulous man, but absolutely not crazy. Even towards his son, he was super present and protective.

According to the woman, it was not a man’s decision made over time. Rather than a something that was unleashed in a very short time.

I don’t think this massacre developed within him over time, otherwise there would have been signs. It must have all happened suddenly. It may be that something happened that we don’t know about and that made things happen.

In recent days there has been talk about illness from which Monica, wife of Martino Benzi, suffered. And many have hypothesized that this could be exactly the situation behind the motive of the 67-year-old’s gesture.

Hypothesis which Titti completely denies, given that according to her, the 55-year-old had undergone checks only about ten days ago and had been declared completely recovered.

Martino Benzi’s crazy gesture

At this point, the most plausible motivation remains the economic one.

Those words of Martino, written in a note then left in the kitchen of his house, with which he said he be ruined, could refer to debts. Maybe with the banks, or even worse with the loan sharks. To clarify this, the authorities are investigating.

What remains, however, is the great ache and the shock of what happened.

It all happened in a few hours, last Wednesday morning. Martino Benzi has reached his son Matteo in the bedroom and with a shaving razor and a kitchen knife he killed him in a few moments.

Attracted by the bustle, Monica Berta she went to check and in the corridor she was also attacked.

Immediately afterwards, always maintaining an absurd lucidity, he washed himself, dressed in clean clothes, and on foot reached the RSA Michel in Piazza Divina Provvidenza. There, in the garden of the structure, he first killed his mother-in-law Carla Schiffo and then turned the weapon towards himself.