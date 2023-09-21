In a bulletin, the medical team says it is a “routine protocol” to evaluate the functioning of the post-transplant heart

Presenter Fausto Silva, aka Faustão, 73 years old, was admitted again this Wednesday (September 20, 2023) at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo. According to the medical team, “This is a routine protocol that assesses the functioning of the heart and whether there are signs of rejection.” He returned to the hospital 10 days after being discharged. He had been hospitalized on August 5 to treat heart failure and undergo dialysis. He underwent a heart transplant on August 27. Here’s the complete of the bulletin (PDF – 99 kB).