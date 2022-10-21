A few days after the death of Angela Lansbury, Ron Masak, the one who played Sheriff Metzger in the TV series, has also disappeared

In the last hours the news has arrived of the death of another actor beloved by the public, who for decades has accompanied the afternoons of viewers from all over the world. At the age of 86, he passed away Ron Masak. The interpreter was best known for playing Sheriff Mort Metzger in many episodes of The Lady in Crime.

To give the sad announcement his has thought of it familywho also stated in the note that the causes of death were natural.

It is the second serious bereavement that has hit the cast of one of the TV series that, for years, has been one of the most followed are not in the United States of America, but all over the world. Let’s talk about de Murder, she wrote.

On 11 October, in fact, Angela Lansbury had disappeared. The actress, who had 96 years oldas announced by the family, she died peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by the affection of her family.

Lansbury, among her many works, was and will always be remembered for playing the role of Jessica Fletcherprotagonist of the crime fiction The Lady in Yellow.

In the series, the makeshift investigator shared the investigation with him Sheriff Mort Metzgerplayed by Ron Masak.

Ron Masak’s career

Obviously, as mentioned, Masak will be remembered above all for the role in The Lady in Yellow. 40 episodes in which he appeareduntil the end of the series itself, which arrived in 1996.

In fact, i works completed by the actor during his long career have been many and in different fields.

He had already acted before de La Signora in Giallo in other highly successful seriessuch as At The Edge of Reality, Get Smart, Bewitched, Wonder Woman, and On the Streets of California.

In 1998 he then worked on another hugely successful detective series, Il Lieutenant Colombo.

His voice is also very famous. For a while, in fact, she dubbed several video games and many television commercials.

Regarding his private life, it is known that in 1961 he married Kay Knebes, the woman who stayed by her side until the end. He has had it from her over the years six childrenwhich in turn gave him well 10 grandchildren.