The operation performed at the Monaldi Hospital in Naplesto try to save the life of the 10-day-old newborn with a malformation of the aorta, arrived in the Neapolitan health facility from Calabria, went well. The little one is now in intensive care, but the doctors are quite optimistic, while all of Italy is praying for him.

The little one had arrived at the hospital in Naples from Calabria on Sunday 13 November, thanks to a Air Force flight. her life was in danger, with a serious malformation of the aorta. For this reason, the doctors of the team led by Dr. Guido Oppido, head of the Pediatric Heart Surgery Department of the Neapolitan hospital, had to act urgently.

The surgery was successful the aorta has been correctedbut the prognosis remains reserved for the baby of only 10 days of life who is now hospitalized in intensive care, constantly monitored in the post-surgery phase.

Doctors are cautiously optimistic, given that the surgery was technically successful. But we will have to wait for the next few hours to understand if there has been any other damage to the little one’s heart, given the conditions in which he arrived at the hospital.

They were already critical and her life was in danger, due to a pathology that usually occurs in the second week of a newborn’s life.

10-day-old baby with aortic malformation, the Air Force flight from Calabria to Naples

The Prefecture of Catanzaro has ordered an urgent medical transport. The little one flew on a military plane from Lamezia Terme, with his mother and the doctors who were treating him.

After landing in Naples Capodichino, the newborn then traveled in a 118 ambulance. At the Colli Monaldi-Cotugno-Cto hospital, the surgeons were waiting for him. Here they subjected him to a delicate operation. In the hope of having managed to save the life of the 10-day-old baby.