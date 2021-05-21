The Monaco GP was already in the inaugural F1 season in 1950. Juan Manuel Fangio won in an Alfa Romeo.
Bernard Cahier
Monte Carlo is one of the administrative divisions of Monaco. Founded in 1866, it means ‘Monte de Carlos’, in honor of Prince Carlos III of Monaco.
Bernie Ecclestone attempted in 1958 to qualify for the Monaco Grand Prix, in what was his only dive into an F1 race. He didn’t make it with his Connaught car.
The track has 3,337 meters, 78 laps for a distance of 260,286 kilometers.
The Opera, the Casino (in the photo) and the Rock of the Grimaldi, with the Palace of the Princes (where the relief of the guard takes place), are its most visited places. On the Rock you will also find the Oceanographic Museum and the neo-Romanesque cathedral from 1884.
Ayrton Senna is the driver with the record for victories: 6. He is followed with five by Graham Hill and Michael Schumacher.
Santa Devota, Beau Rivage, Casino Square, Mirabeau, Loews, Portier, the tunnel, Nouvelle Chicane (in the photo), Tabac or La Rascasse are mythical points of the circuit.
A characteristic dish is stocafi. The main ingredient is cod, accompanied by tomato sauce and spices. It is cooked with wine and cognac.
Thousands of people often rent apartments in the area just to watch the Monaco Grand Prix. And the prices are not within everyone’s reach.
The Monaco street circuit leaves out about an average of 10 cars per race, the vast majority by accident.
