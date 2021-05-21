The Monaco GP was already in the inaugural F1 season in 1950. Juan Manuel Fangio won in an Alfa Romeo. Photo:

Bernard Cahier

Getty Images Updated to

May 21, 2021

at 10:12 CEST



Monte Carlo is one of the administrative divisions of Monaco. Founded in 1866, it means 'Monte de Carlos', in honor of Prince Carlos III of Monaco. Photo: Loop Images Loop Images / Universal Images Gro

Loop Images

Loop Images / Universal Images Gro Updated to

May 21, 2021

at 10:12 CEST



Bernie Ecclestone attempted in 1958 to qualify for the Monaco Grand Prix, in what was his only dive into an F1 race. He didn't make it with his Connaught car. Photo: GP Library Universal Images Group via Getty

GP Library

Universal Images Group via Getty Updated to

May 21, 2021

at 10:12 CEST



The track has 3,337 meters, 78 laps for a distance of 260,286 kilometers. Photo: Michael Regan Getty Images

Michael Regan

Getty Images Updated to

May 21, 2021

at 10:12 CEST



The Opera, the Casino (in the photo) and the Rock of the Grimaldi, with the Palace of the Princes (where the relief of the guard takes place), are its most visited places. On the Rock you will also find the Oceanographic Museum and the neo-Romanesque cathedral from 1884. Photo: Bryn lennon Getty Images

Bryn lennon

Getty Images Updated to

May 21, 2021

at 10:12 CEST



Ayrton Senna is the driver with the record for victories: 6. He is followed with five by Graham Hill and Michael Schumacher. Photo: Dimitri Iundt Corbis / VCG via Getty Images

Dimitri Iundt

Corbis / VCG via Getty Images Updated to

May 21, 2021

at 10:12 CEST



Santa Devota, Beau Rivage, Casino Square, Mirabeau, Loews, Portier, the tunnel, Nouvelle Chicane (in the photo), Tabac or La Rascasse are mythical points of the circuit. Photo: Darren heath photographer Darren Heath / Getty Images

Darren heath photographer

Darren Heath / Getty Images Updated to

May 21, 2021

at 10:12 CEST



A characteristic dish is stocafi. The main ingredient is cod, accompanied by tomato sauce and spices. It is cooked with wine and cognac. Photo:



Updated to

May 21, 2021

at 10:12 CEST



Thousands of people often rent apartments in the area just to watch the Monaco Grand Prix. And the prices are not within everyone's reach. Photo: BENOIT TESSIER REUTERS

BENOIT TESSIER

REUTERS Updated to

May 21, 2021

at 10:12 CEST

