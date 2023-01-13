fromJana Stabener shut down

The war in Ukraine, the pandemic and the economic crisis made us forget that there are many more crises around the world. Here are ten that received too little coverage in 2022.

The year 2022 didn’t really feel like rainbows and gummy bears for many. The Ukraine war, inflation and the ongoing health crisis are putting young people in particular to the test – Gen Z is still unhappy after two years of the pandemic.

But in addition to all these very present crises, there are also countless humanitarian crises, about which we read far too little in 2022. No other humanitarian crisis was reported in 2022 with more than two million online articles than the Ukraine war, writes the aid organization Care in its current media analysis of the 2022 crisis reporting. The media analysis is based on online articles in Arabic, English, French, German and Spanish.

10 crises that went down alongside the 2022 Ukraine war

Crises in African countries such as Angola, Zambia or Niger tended to be forgotten in 2022, according to the media analysis by Care, which took a closer look at the number of online articles on the crises. It is these countries and above all the women in the Global South who are suffering the most from the climate crisis.

“We’re calling our report Breaking the Silence because it’s time the crises listed were talked about,” Care writes of his report. Above all, it should do one thing: show that the effects of the Ukraine war, the economic crisis and of course climate change are affecting people all over the world. Here are ten countries whose crises were clearly underreported in 2022.

1. Angola’s worst drought in 40 years

Supporters drive down a street promoting their party’s candidate ahead of Angola’s parliamentary and presidential elections. © Chen Cheng/dpa

Angola is hitting the climate crisis with full force, writes Care. The worst drought in 40 years is prevailing in the south of the country. Due to global warming, which should actually remain below 1.5 degrees, such dry periods will become even more frequent in the future – and the people in Angola are already suffering from the consequences. According to the Care report, there are around 16,000 internally displaced people in the country and almost 60,000 refugees from neighboring countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

2. Cyclones and cholera in Malawi

A woman carries firewood at a camp for people affected by Tropical Storm Ana in Malawi. The storm hit southern Malawi the hardest. © UIG/IMAGO/Angela Jimu

In early 2022, Cyclone Ana swept through Malawi, leaving many residents homeless and forced to live in camps. A storm hit the country in 2019. According to Care, these extreme weather events mean that food is scarce. Around 5.4 million people do not have enough to eat. Also, as of November 2022, Malawi recorded 8,627 cases of cholera. The mortality rate is high at three percent, well above the one percent threshold set by the World Health Organization (WHO), writes Care.

3. Climate crisis wipes out crops in Central African Republic (CAR)

Internally displaced people separate a portion of rice during a World Food Program 2021 food distribution. Even then, the United Nations (UN) estimated that by 2022, almost 40 million more people worldwide would be in need of humanitarian assistance or protection. © Adrienne Surprenant/dpa

The Central African Republic (CAR) is actually a fertile country, writes Care. Nevertheless, the people in the CAR are starving. Every second person there does not have enough to eat because the climate crisis has been destroying everything that thrives on fertile soil for years.

In June 2022, huge floods destroyed more than 2,600 homes and 18,500 hectares of cropland. About 85,300 people lost their homes, according to Care. All the more absurd that climate activists are called climate terrorists, people find on Twitter and praise the nonsense of the year.

4. Ten percent of the population in Zambia have HIV

People in Lusaka (Zambia) stand at a stand about AIDS prevention. © Xinhua/IMAGO/Peng Lijun

A year ago, Zambia was the number one least-noticed crisis in the care report, the organization writes. Half of the population in Zambia has to get by on less than 1.90 euros a day. More than ten percent are infected with HIV – women significantly more often than men. Here, HIV-infected people in Germany report on their lives with the disease. About 19,000 people died from AIDS in 2021, according to Care.

5. Mothers in Chad live dangerously

Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President of the Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad, speaks on the topic of “protecting forests” at the UN climate change conference COP26 in Glasgow in 2021. © Paul Ellis/dpa

Ongoing unrest in Chad and neighboring countries is causing displacement within and across the country. 575,000 refugees live in Chad – a record in the African Sahel, as Care writes. The country ranks 165 out of 191 for gender equality. It has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the world. Early marriages are also common there. In Chad, more than two-thirds of girls under the age of 18 get married. More than a quarter is younger than 15 at the time of marriage.

6. More than 70 percent of the people of Burundi live below the poverty line

Female farmers in Burundi in 2022. More women than men work there – most of them in agriculture. © Xinhua/IMAGO/Dong Jianghui

According to Care, Burundi is one of the poorest countries in the world. Of the almost 13 million inhabitants, more than 70 percent live below the poverty line. More women than men work in Burundi – most of them in agriculture (see picture). Nevertheless, women and young girls have little chance of overcoming poverty. In Burundi, birth rates are high, contraceptive resources are scarce and violence against women creates major gender inequalities. Women have too little say, especially at the local level, because 80 percent of the deputies in the municipal administration are men, according to Care.

7. Flash floods and drought in Zimbabwe

Two trees are under water in the flooded Zambezi River (Zimbabwe), with the African bush in the background. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Anette Mossbacher

Here, the consequences of the climate crisis are becoming clearer every year. That is why Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, warned so emphatically against business as usual at this year’s COP27 climate conference. Long periods of drought in Zimbabwe are often followed by heavy rainfall, which causes widespread flooding on bone-dry soil (see image). The people of Zimbabwe refer to this as “climate shocks”. They destroy the livelihoods of many farmers and encourage the extreme poverty in which 15.6 million people live, as Care writes.

8. Child mortality in Mali ranks eighth in the world

16-month-old Ochachatata Ichaka, who is severely malnourished, has his arm circumference measured at the health center in Gao, Mali. Because of the widespread violence and long-term effects of climate change in Africa’s Sahel region, aid workers there warned as early as 2017 of a worsening humanitarian crisis. © Dicko/dpa

Many crises converge in Mali, writes Care. Three quarters of the 21 million inhabitants live in poverty. Over 7.5 million people need humanitarian assistance. Climate change is reflected in Mali in frequent droughts and floods, which lead to crop failures in agriculture. The result: malnutrition and growth and development disorders in around a third of children under the age of five.

9. High level of insecurity in Cameroon

Nigerian refugees, women and their children, sit in the Minawao refugee camp in Cameroon. (Archive image from 2016) © Ngala Killian Chimtom/dpa

According to Care, Cameroon has repeatedly been hit by humanitarian crises over the past ten years. Since 2016, there has been a high level of insecurity and armed violence in the north-west and south-west of the country, making many people internally displaced. Eleven percent of the population do not have enough to eat and are dependent on humanitarian aid. Around 1.8 million people have no access to clean drinking water.

10. In Niger, 50 percent of children are malnourished

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), recorded during a discussion on the connection between the climate and security crisis in Ouallam, Niger. © photothek/IMAGO/Florian Gaertner

In Niger, which Annalena Baerbock visited in 2022, half of all children under the age of five are malnourished. Around 4.4 million people are acutely affected by food insecurity. According to Care, Niger is one of the warmest countries, has the highest birth rate and the highest population growth in the world. In contrast, the African country is far behind in the Human Development Index (HDI) of the United Nations (based on health, knowledge and income).

