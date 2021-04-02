Be a long weekend or not, the proposal of a escape yet country restaurant brings together the possibility of open air, rural landscapes and good food.

By strict compliance with protocol imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, these types of establishments relocated most of the tables in outdoor spaces and left a minimum capacity available for customers under the roof of the main hall.

Here they go ten proposals of country dining rooms to consider and choose the next getaway destination in a decidedly family-friendly atmosphere.

1. Campos de Giles (San Andrés de Giles)

The enabling of the new double track of Route 7 –continuation of Acceso Oeste- up to kilometer 106 facilitates the visit to this restaurant attached to the shoulder.

Their best arguments are the homemade pastas, the barbecue, the fried meat patties, the clay-baked chicken with potatoes, sweet potatoes and grilled vegetables, and the unmissable horseback rib with French fries.

It has a baseball player and other games for boys.

Campos de Giles country restaurant, in San Andrés de Giles.

How much. Starters, main course and dessert, $ 1,400; from 7 to 12 years, $ 800.

Where to find out. (02325) 15457704 / Facebook: Campos de Giles.

2. La Materina (Gaynor)

The modern facilities of this new dining room shake the calm of Gaynor, a rural town in the Exaltación de la Cruz district (12 kilometers from Capilla del Señor), stopped in time since the closure of the railway line.

In addition to offering exquisite à la carte dishes on Sundays, they usually organize dinner shows on Saturday nights.

How much. Vegetable ravioli with stew or salmon with leek and bacon sauce, $ 850; empty with salad, $ 950; chorizo ​​steak with rustic potatoes, $ 950; provoleta with bell peppers with garlic, $ 500; width chart, $ 850.

Where to find out. (152) 2880503 / (155) 5026856 / [email protected] / Facebook: La Materina.

La Materina Country Restaurant, in Gaynor.

3. Borders (Tomás Jofré)

Much of the history of Tomás Jofré (in the Mercedes) passed through this dining room, inaugurated by the pioneer Tomás Rolando Fronteras in front of the train station, in 1948.

Fronteras field restaurant, in Tomás Jofré.

The local past is recreated by a small museum that exhibits old objects of daily use and the passionate story of the owner, Daniel Zunino.

How much. Entrance of cold cuts, empanada, pasta and free grill, french fries, salad, drink and dessert, $ 1,500; from 6 to 11 years old, 50%.

Where to find out. (02324) 15693150 / [email protected] / Facebook: Warehouse Comedor Fronteras Restaurant de Campo.

Small museum of ancient objects in Fronteras.

4. La Escondida (Carlos Keen)

To taste a good roast under the willows, 600 meters from the station and the disused tracks of Carlos Keen by a dusty dirt road.

This distance from the heart of the gastronomic pole gives it a healthy atmosphere of tranquility, tinged with the sounds of nature.

Lunch at La Escondida can be complemented with a guided horseback ride.

How much. Breakfast, starters, barbecue, salad, drink, dessert and snack, $ 1,500; from 5 to 10 years, 50%; 40 minute ride, $ 600.

Where to find out. (153) 6632311 / (156) 8887041 / [email protected] / Facebook: La Escondida de Keen.

Country restaurant La Escondida, in Carlos Keen.

5. The Owl (Navarro)

8 kilometers from the town center and the Navarro lagoon, La Lechuza preserves the spirit of the old field warehouses, where – even today – it is possible to enjoy a very homemade dish and play cards, mus, trick and bowls.

The place functioned for decades as a supply post for dairy farmers of Basque origin and herdsmen.

La Lechuza country restaurant, in Navarro.

How much. Free fork and bobbin, $ 1,800; from 5 to 11 years old, 50%.

Where to find out. (02227) 15411397 / [email protected] / www.lalechuzanavarro.com / Facebook: La Lechuza de Navarro.

6. Aromas of Field (Villa Espil)

Aromas de Campo rural dining room, in Villa Espil.

Under the thatched roof of a simple house, located in front of the town square -In the party of San Andrés de Giles-, from Sunday April 18 next Raúl Acosta and Mirta Campos will once again delight diners with tasty and abundant portions.

The roast –Specialty of the homeowner- and the vegetable raviolones and sorrentinos stuffed with ricotta, ham and walnuts or ham and cheese that “grandmother” Teresa kneads.

How much. Cold cuts table, empanada, barbecue, salad, french fries, homemade pasta, dessert and drink, $ 1,400; from 6 to 12 years, 50%.

Where to find out. (02325) 15410175 / (02325) 15654944 / [email protected] / Facebook: Aromas de Campo.

7. Horse Riding La Paloma (Ezeiza)

The incomparable setting of eucalyptus from the Ezeiza forest and the equestrian activities of the Campo Hípico La Paloma accompany the tasting of the specialties of the chef Marcelo Ferrera, who is renowned for his roast ribsr, flan, Italian sauce and lemoncello.

Country restaurant Hípico La Paloma, in Ezeiza.

Homemade pasta is also a must. The place works every day during the day and also on Friday and Saturday nights.

How much. Rotisserie (half portion), $ 650; empty (half portion), $ 650; matambre a la pizza, $ 650; barbecue, $ 2,200 for 2 and $ 2,600 for 4; Great Grill La Paloma for 4, $ 3,800; pies, $ 160 to $ 210; sorrentinos with vegetables and cheese, $ 350; desserts, $ 290 to $ 380; Mixed salad, $ 240. Guided horseback ride of 45 minutes through the forest, $ 1,000.

Where to find out. (155) 0554416 / (156) 5085400 / [email protected] / Facebook: Hípico La Paloma.

8. Donatella’s Corner (Viéytes)

In Starace, a desolate site of route 36, near Viéytes (Magdalena district), Donatella Petriella, an 84-year-old Neapolitan immigrant, displays the repertoire of simple and very substantial meals that she imported from Italy when she arrived in the country in the 1950s.

Country restaurant El Rincón de Donatella, in Paraje Starace, near Viéytes.

The dining room and field warehouse It is also cared for by José Luis Boffa, the cook’s son, who knows the history of this old cattle ranch that emerged in 1856 by heart.

Not to be missed: pasta, pork with garnish and homemade desserts such as borrachito, tiramisu and Cuban orange.

How much. Starter and main course, $ 800; from 5 to 12 years, 50%.

Where to find out. (0221) 155477003 / [email protected]

9. La Margarita (General Rodríguez)

The barbecue is the main attraction, in the middle of a very complete day in the field, which includes a folkloric show with traditional Argentine dances.

La Margarita country restaurant, in General Rodríguez.

How much. Homemade breakfast, Creole lunch with drink and dessert, snack and show, $ 1,750 on Saturdays and $ 2,200 on Sundays; from 3 to 12 Years, 50%.

Saturday promotion: “4 adults pay 3”; Sunday promo: “Of 2 adults and 2 minors, one of the boys does not pay.”

Where to find out. (155) 3655328 / (0237) 154038366 / [email protected] / www.estanciamargarita.com.ar / Facebook: Estancia La Margarita.

10. The Carpentry (Abbott)

La Carpintería Country Restaurant in Abbott.

The historic woodwork This rural town in the San Miguel del Monte district was transformed into the dining room where the specialties of Daniel Feito, a lawyer turned chef, are showcased.

The asparagus gratin with parmesan, the octopus and the osobuco in the clay oven, tiramisu, puree of criollo squash, provoleta with raw ham, arugula and dried tomatoes with olive, matambre and homemade pasta stand out.

How much. Osobuco, $ 950; suckling pig to share, $ 1,300; Creole squash puree, $ 700; chernia to the Basque, $ 1,200; lasagna, $ 820; tenderloin, entraña or empty with fries, $ 1,200.

Where to find out. (152) 3226210 / (153) 6839191 / [email protected] / Facebook: La Carpintería de Abbott.