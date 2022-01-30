Ready or Not, GTFO or Rainbow Six Extraction are some of the latest to hit the market.

There are many video game categories, but everything changes when you play with friends because, very often, the reward is the adventure itself, more than what is being played. Just a few days ago, a new exponent of cooperative FPS was released in the form of Rainbow Six Extraction, which in our review we described as a difficult but accessible shooter.

But if you are not convinced by this proposal or, on the contrary, you like it so much that you are looking for similar alternatives, then we share a list with 10 of the best cooperative action games that you can enjoy today. Note that, taking Extraction as a base, we have gone for the FPS side, but you should know that There are also third person, of course. We’re not going to make another list of that variety right here, but if you fancy something third-person, you can go for The Division 2 or even GTA Online co-op heists, to name just a couple of examples. Without further ado, let’s go with our recommendations.

Ready or Not This is a game for fans of the old SWAT saga. It is a cooperative, tactical shooter, where the theme is to eliminate terrorists and save hostages, one room at a time, but with a share of moral decisions and procedural changes that do not allow one pass to be the same as the previous one. Deep Rock Galactic This mining title has a lot of personality, not only because of its appearance, but because the maps are procedural, dark and 100% drillable, which, together with its different classes, weapons and tools, offers multiple ways to advance or escape, when it comes. the moment. GTFO The Dark Souls of co-op shooters, Get the Fuck Out is probably the most atmospheric as well. This is an extraordinarily difficult science fiction FPS, where communication, stealth and coordination are essential to achieve the remotest success rate. Back 4 Blood Although it had a rocky launch due to a lack of offline progression and lopsided difficulty, Back 4 Blood remains a solid alternative for those looking for a co-op zombie FPS other than Left 4 Dead. It’s a visually appealing game, with a good variety of levels and weapons, and still draws more than 5,000 players daily on PC. Warhammer Vermintide 2 If your thing is more fantasy, then this is a good recommendation. Imagine the structure of Left 4 Dead, combined with medieval lore, rat enemies, and RPG progression, and you get what it’s all about. pay day 2 This is a cooperative FPS for 4 players that, despite its age, is still one of the best options when it comes to teamwork, since each bank robbery involves many different tasks and there are already more than 70 different missions. The sequel will come in 2023, so the saga is more alive than ever. Sea of ​​Thieves Although the gunplay of this pirate game is superficial, as a cooperative experience, it is one of the best. Of course, the reward is the experience itself, not so much the equipment. The game has improved a lot since its release, with more intricate quests, new events, more cosmetic variety, but the same fast-paced, fun PVP. Borderlands 3 This is a hilarious cooperative FPS, but it is also one of the best exponents of the looter shooter category, which means that there is a huge variety of weapons to use and progress, as well as a skill tree that enriches the gameplay, which combined to some spectacular art direction, it buffers a bit of the repetition. destiny 2 Destiny has been in constant evolution for more than 7 years now and it is precisely the cooperative fun that is one of the reasons why Bungie’s shooter has been a leader in its category for so long. Few things are as fun as completing a raid with friends. These are challenging and long missions that test everyone’s teamwork and skills. KillingFloor 2 At first glance, it sounds like your typical Left 4 Dead clone, but what sets Killing Floor apart is that it incorporates role-playing elements that give it a lot of depth; the variety of weapons is huge, as well as the variety of zombies, to keep things super dynamic.

There you have it. If you have already played some of these titles, do not hesitate to share your impressions with us, as well as do not hesitate to add some games to this list that will continue to grow over the years.

