Chihuahua, Chih.- The District Attorney’s Office for the Central Zone (FDZC) is conducting criminal investigations against 10 companies accused of fraud, as they offered their clients financial returns through investments, but failed to comply. In total, there are 8,324 victims.

According to a report issued by the investigative body, each of the processes is taking place independently, since while some are in the phase of integrating the file, in the case of Aras Investment Business Group, there is already a failure.

The report provided by the Prosecutor’s Office includes the case of Vitas, with 356 victims, and the investigation files are in the integration stage for prosecution.

In the case of Eras Capital, which invited clients to invest by offering them attractive returns and did not even pay them the capital, there are 70 victims. It is also in the integration phase and is about to be presented to the judge to formulate charges against the accused.

Yox Holding, which promoted sports betting, has 1,149 victims and a request to the International Police (Interpol) for the issuance of a red card that allows the location of the CEO of XOY, (the company name) Carlos Lazo, to present him before the Chihuahua justice system.

In addition, in this case there is one property insured, approximately 20 frozen bank accounts, a passenger bus and two motor vehicles insured.

SOI Consultoría Empresarial SAS de CV is accused of fraud because it asked to invest in real estate and, in reality, the money was diverted to other areas, including estates.

There are 239 victims from this company and a judicial investigation is underway with the accused Jacqueline Ap, linked to a fraud case for an amount of seven million pesos. In this case they are working to continue to prosecute the complaints of the other victims and to link the other accused.

MC Inmobiliaria, which advertised houses for sale in bank auctions, would meet clients in its office and ask for money to reserve the property. It would then ask for the full amount, but never deliver the properties.

There are 25 victims and a judicial investigation file with six defendants linked to proceedings for fraud and criminal association.

GC Calco invited people to invest with attractive profits. There are 80 victims and the investigation files are in the process of being integrated.

Fibra Millenium was generating attractive profits from its investments, but once it had a large client portfolio, its employees left the city. There are at least 280 victims and the investigation is in its intermediate stage, with two defendants linked to the case.

RC Construction also called on victims to invest with them in real estate. In the first few months, it deposited the promised returns, but from 2023 onwards it began to have liquidity problems and did not return either capital or returns. There are 100 affected and there is an investigation file in the integration stage for judicialization.

Klover Sports Trading also called sports betting with high returns. There are currently 25 victims, with an investigation file in process for judicialization.

In the case of Aras Business Group, with approximately six thousand victims, there are already criminal cases against four individuals and even a conviction against Aras, and four other arrest warrants are pending execution.

In addition, movable and immovable property has been seized, as well as embargoes on individuals. The former CEO, Armando Gutiérrez Rosas, has been ordered arrested.