Coaches – just like soccer players – have a hierarchy defined by the results and performance of their teams. But many of them are afraid of change. Today we review 10 technicians who still don’t dare to lead a National Team and we all dream of it…
Rodgers has an interesting track record both in his football career and as a coach. Currently, he manages Leicester City; there he won two (2) titles. Who doesn’t dream of seeing him in the Northern Ireland manager outfit?
One of the most respected men in football is Wegner, a manager who won and won the love of his players and Arsenal fans. The years go by, we know. But, Why don’t you take a tour of the England National Team?
Who was one of the fathers of Spanish football when he led Barcelona and installed a style of play, remains at Manchester City but nobody knows for how long. Many National Teams are behind him. Brazil and Spainmainly.
Those of us who watch football and follow Mourinho, notice that day by day he has less interference with his teams. Perhaps it is the wear and tear in Roma or simply the years that pass. I think we are at the right time to take the international road and go to lead the Portuguese national team.
The Italy national team is in a strange process: champion of the European Championship but again without qualifying for the World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti, multi-champion at Real Madrid, is the one to twist history. Will he?
It is impossible – and I don’t think it will do the Premier League any good either – to think of Jurgen Klopp away from Liverpool. Even so, it sounds fanciful to think about it on the bench of the Germany national team.
Cholo Simeone is currently an Argentine coach with the best numbers worldwide. He obtains acceptable results and stamps his seal on Atlético Madrid, a club that he directs and has promoted since his arrival. They have been asking for it for a long time Argentine national team.
He shone as a footballer and is currently trying to make a career as a coach. At the club level, he has not yet achieved successes that position him as DT. Recommendation: experiment with a Selection, and what better than that of Norway.
Today Kovac is without a club. But no one can deny his achievements and his prestigious time at Bayern Munich. Will you be waiting for the call of the Croatia national team?
The most successful coach in the history of Real Madrid -and it is better not to remember him as a footballer- remains calm at home while waiting for a new project. Everything indicates that, when a vacancy opens, he will become DT of the France national team.
