A 1-year-old Chinese girl underwent urgent surgery after experiencing irregular swelling on her head. To the surprise of the medical team, a fetus was found inside the child’s skull, of her identical twin. The bizarre case was reported in a study published at the end of February this year in the scientific journal Neurology.

According to the British tabloid Daily Star, doctors at the Huashan Hospital, which belongs to the University of Fudan, in China, responsible for caring for the girl, said that the twin continued to grow for months while he was inside the sister who, in turn, was developing in the uterus. The fetus even developed upper limbs, bones and nails thanks to a medical condition known as parasitic twin.

The problem is that the fetus went unnoticed for a year after the girl’s birth and was only discovered when the parents took the child to the hospital due to skull hypertrophy and impairment of motor functions.

The girl, whose identity has not been revealed, underwent CT scans that showed the twin fetus pressing against her brain.

According to the tabloid, the fetus managed to survive all this time inside the skull because it shared the sister’s blood supply, but had to be removed in the surgical procedure.

The Chinese woman also had hydrocephalus, a condition that causes fluid to build up in the brain, which leads to an enlarged head, extreme fatigue and the onset of seizures.

The medical team couldn’t say whether the child will suffer long-term damage as a result of the parasitic twin.

Neurologist and researcher Zongze Li, lead author of the study, quoted by the Daily Star, explains that the intracranial fetus is the result of blastocysts (primordial embryonic cells) that did not separate. “The united parts develop in the forebrain of the host fetus and involve the other embryo during the folding of the neural plate”, says the doctor.

Parasitic twin is a condition considered extremely rare and has been recorded only 200 times to date, with only 18 in the brain, according to the British tabloid.

It has also been identified in the pelvis, mouth, intestine and scrotum.

The unborn twin can survive and continue to grow for months inside the twin, even growing organs and limbs.

As the Daily Star explains, the condition occurs when identical twins, formed when the egg splits, fail to fully separate in utero, but doctors don’t know why this happens.

Some scientists believe that the healthy twin connects to the mother through the placenta, but the other does not, getting its blood supply through the sibling’s blood vessels.

As the healthy twin grows, the smaller one is absorbed, according to the most accepted theory. Another idea is that the parasitic twin is the result of late cell division.