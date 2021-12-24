In just over a week the end of the year festivities will begin. Christmas Eve, Christmas, San Esteban, New Year’s Eve and the Three Kings Day will accompany us until the end of the first week of January.
Family reunions in the days to come often result in different gifts for those close to you. In today’s list we review some elements that football fans may like at this time:
Audiovisual works on the beautiful game are a common form of this close to it. Giving away movies, documentaries, or service subscriptions on demand That they are offered can be a source of joy for the person who receives the gift.
Soccer is not just enjoying the practice of it, whether it is your own or watching others, soccer is also stories. Knowing the past, present and future of this sport in the wide range of written works that exist about it can be other incentives to opt for one gift or another.
It is not necessarily an item that all football fans like and it may even be liked by many who are not regular fans of the beautiful game, but it can also be attractive to have one at home for the whole family.
Temperatures have dropped for several weeks in some parts of the world, something that requires protection from the cold. Affordable options like gloves, hats, neck warmers, leggings or thermal tops can be other very useful gifts.
Soccer cannot be played without a ball. It can be a good gift for an affordable price if the ball normally used in the group of friends is damaged or if the lucky person simply wants to have it to train.
Special dates such as Christmas or birthdays are ideal for football fans to renew their footwear for a comfortable practice of the sport they love. It is true that they tend to be quite expensive products, which also makes them exclusive and special.
The soccer fan can be thanks to a club or sports in general, but it is difficult not to generate sympathy for any one in particular. If you know someone close to you that you want to give a gift, it may be interesting that you make sure to give them one that they do not have from their team or teams.
If there is a quintessential place to wear a shirt, it is in a face-to-face meeting. Seeing that COVID-19 can again cause it to be played behind closed doors, it may be one of the last opportunities to witness an encounter in depending on which geographical area.
If many football fans also like something, it is to be able to enjoy products such as FIFA 22 or the now defunct Pro Evolution Soccer, renamed to eFootball and which in this case has a special value as it is the last game in the saga before becoming a Free To Play. These games together with next-generation consoles like PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series can be a great gift.
For years, PCs have proven to be more powerful than consoles and allow performance to be updated by replacing their elements. In addition, for computers you can not only enjoy the two video games mentioned in the previous section, but also another great gift such as Football Manager 2022, exclusive for this platform and ideal for those who want to manage a team individually or in line.
