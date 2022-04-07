Are you planning to have your first video chat dating and are a bit nervous? This article contains helpful strategies so your online date passed successfully.

The Popularity of Video Calls



In recent years, video conferencing platforms have started to gain popularity among users. People from owners of businesses to students of educational institutions began to conduct online meetings and events. The reason for this change consists of the impact of the global pandemic. The need to stay and home and carry out business and study remotely appeared.

But not everything is as bad as it seems. Aside from utilizing video conferencing platforms only for work and learning, users can make use of them for other intentions. For example, with the help of similar to Chatroulette platforms, people can communicate with friends, family relatives, group mates, colleagues while living in different parts of the world and discuss everyday things.



Since cafes, restaurants, cinemas, etc. were closed due to the pandemic restrictions, people had to find other ways how to go on dates. Here again, video conferencing platforms became handy. Having a first date online can lead you to the anxious condition as if you have an offline date. To make you a bit relaxed, we prepared a list of Chatroulette alternative first date tips to make you prepared for your meeting online. With their assistance, you will understand that online dating has its own benefits and there was no need to be afraid of it.

Make your Video Call Not Long



No doubt that your interlocutor will be nervous as well before your first online date. None of you do want to appear in an awkward situation when none of you are brave enough to finish a conversation. The complexity is that you will see each other as your cameras are turned on. So because of awkwardness, you can begin doing different weird things.



Thus, one of the video date tips is to set a time limit on your online meeting. For the first time, 10-15 minutes will be enough. Before the online date, you can even tell your interlocutor that you have just 10 minutes to talk. This will help both of you to be relaxed and to decrease pressure.

Do Not Ask Interview Questions



Be attentive and do not make the widespread mistake of many people on their first dates. Do not consider yourself an employer or a journalist by asking interview questions. Even if you are interested in your interlocutor a lot, finding everything about this person during the first dating video chat will lead to no good consequences.

Utilize Open-Ended Questions



If you see that you are the only one who talks all the time while your interlocutor simply listens to you, there is a need to change the situation. Otherwise, your interlocutor can become bored and will never want to meet online with you. To avoid this, put open-ended questions during a video chat with girls or boys. These are questions that should be answered by several words and sentences. With them, your conversation will last longer and your interlocutor will take part in the discussion as well.

Work on Awkwardness



Nobody argues that your first online date can be awkward. In order to easily connect with interlocutors further, you need to practice in video calls. Even if you feel nervous every time to start your date, keep going and practice. After some time and a number of sessions via Chatroulette websites or other video conferencing platforms, you will become more confident.

Tell Jokes



Telling jokes during online dates can relieve the tension a bit. The only rule is to make sure that your jokes will not offend your interlocutor. Before your online date, you can prepare a list of some jokes that you can apply if you see that your conversation is becoming boring. Also, you can tell funny life stories if you believe that they will make your interlocutor laugh and smile.

Stay “Playfully Skeptical”

Since this can be your first dating video chat, you should be playfully skeptical during the conversation. Before your online date, you can think about if your interlocutor turns out to be weird or even dangerous. To calm down, you should always stay alert. Being playfully skeptical is the best solution since you show your interlocutor that you stay careful. You can joke for instance “I agree to contact you via video…but you’re not really a 50-year-old man living out in the basement of his mother, right?”

Make your Conversation Brief and Funny



Online dates exist to make users relax and get acquainted with each other. During your first conversation, do not load your interlocutor by talking about your complicated academic assignments, the topic of your research paper, or political news. One of the video date tips is to better discuss easy and interesting themes for both of you. Do not be the only speaker in your conversation, let your interlocutor tell something about himself/herself or express an opinion concerning the discussed topic.

Finish Online Date On A High Note



Nobody knows if you are going to have one more online date with your interlocutor. Nevertheless, it is advisable to make good impressions for both of you from your first online meeting. Pleasant emotions from the conducted online date can make your interlocutor feel like he/she wants to continue chatting with you. That’s why you should finish your video chat dating on a high note.

Things to Avoid

No matter if it is an offline or online first date, there are some things you should surely avoid. Don’t be negative and stop complaining. If you do not want to look weak, you should not be too self-critical. Avoid boring topics during conversation. Do not make your interlocutor uncomfortable because of awkward jokes.

Shun Off Particular Themes



One of the popular video date tips is to avoid some subjects during conversations. These topics can make your interlocutor sad and his/her mood can be spoiled. Never talk about your exes, previous online dates, your unloved things, and the global pandemic. Focus on positive things and your first online date will be successful.