Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

The “old derby” between Al-Ahly youth and the victory tomorrow (Sunday) in the final of His Highness the President of the State Cup is full of excitement and enthusiasm, especially as it includes 10 important challenges that raise the heat of the final match and motivate the players to crown the 44th edition, coinciding with the return of the fans to the stands after an absence 434 days.

The final brings together the first two teams that won the honor of playing the final match of the Cup in 1975, which was crowned by Shabab Al-Ahly at the expense of victory, which motivates the two teams to restore the glories of previous generations of players, who wrote history and recorded their names in golden letters in the records of the precious tournament.

Shabab Al-Ahly is the first team to win the cup title in 1975 and the last to win the title in 2019, and this is what encourages the “Knights” to retain the dear title, and to continue the joys.

Shabab Al-Ahly also leads the cup-winning clubs, winning 9 titles, followed by Sharjah (8 titles) and Al-Ain (7 titles), which strengthens the team’s determination to support its leadership in the tenth title.

As for the last victory achieved by the victory, it was at the expense of Al-Ahly youth and at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, in 2015 with a penalty shootout, and this is an important moral factor that raises the determination of the “General” to repeat the achievement on the same stadium.

Shabab Al-Ahly leads the strongest offensive lines in the final matches of the Cup competition, scoring 23 goals, followed by Al Ain 19 goals and Al Nasr 9 goals, and today they have an elite of distinguished attackers who aspire to continue scoring goals and complete the career of those who preceded them in the goal.

It is noteworthy that the last championship that was crowned by Shabab Al-Ahly was in front of Al-Nassr in the final of the Arab Gulf Cup this April, which raises the spirits of the “Knights” to win a new title and achieve the “triple”.

Mahdi Ali, coach of Al-Ahly youth, aspires to become the fourth Emirati coach to win the cup title, after Rajab Abdul Rahman with Al-Nasr, Friday Spring with Sharjah and Parrot Eid with the Emirates.

During direct confrontations this season, Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ahly youth in all round-trip matches in the league, in addition to the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup. Today, the “Brigadier” is keen to restore respect and win the precious title, and is also looking for saving his season with the precious cup that guarantees him a direct card to participate In the Asian Championship next season.

As for coach Ramon Diaz, Al Nasr coach, who is facing Shabab Al Ahly for the third time within 37 days, he seeks to avoid the third loss and grab his first victory over the “Al Fursan” and crown the first title.

In the Emirati football wedding, every team aspires to win the cup and celebrate with the fans on the pitch, after the fans missed participating in the Super celebrations, the Arabian Gulf Cup and the Arab Gulf League.