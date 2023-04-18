A parliamentary report monitored 10 main challenges facing the spread of corporate volunteering programs within federal government institutions and agencies, including six challenges related to individuals or employees, compared to four challenges related to government agencies.

In detail, a parliamentary report prepared by the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council made a number of observations about the “specialized volunteer work program” affiliated to the Ministry of Community Development, as it indicated that the ministry had put in its strategic plan for the years (2017-2021) a “implementation” program The Professional Specialized Volunteer Work Program, and included in it the activity of preparing policies to attract professionals including doctors, engineers, consultants, accountants and retirees, to participate in volunteer work, by employing their time to volunteer in institutions and companies that require expertise, but he indicated that the coordination and cooperation programs are limited with the concerned authorities to attract Volunteers with underpowered competence benefited from them.

The report confirmed that no results were monitored for the operational performance indicators for measuring the specialized volunteer work program, despite the Ministry’s assertion that it had launched an initiative within this program, under the name “Promoting the spirit of participation and investing the energies of community members in development”, and included a number of activities for it.

The report indicated the importance of activating the specialized volunteer work program, by preparing programs to measure the actual performance of specialized volunteer work compared to the planned performance, and to monitor and evaluate performance, in addition to working to attract specialized volunteers.

The observations included the Ministry’s failure to complete the volunteer database program at the federal level, as it was found that not all volunteer teams were registered in the official volunteering platform, and that they obtained publicity from the concerned authority to practice their volunteer activities, due to the Ministry’s failure to complete the volunteer database program in an integrated manner, which resulted in difficulty Preparing studies and research related to evaluating progress in the field of volunteer work.

The report stressed the importance of the Ministry completing and completing the volunteer database for individuals, institutions and volunteer fields that they desire.

The report also focused on what it called “weak coordination with government agencies to adopt institutional volunteering programmes”, as it indicated the absence of coordination programs with government agencies to adopt an institutional volunteering program, in line with the strategic objectives of the agency and the national orientations for volunteering, including serving the nation and society, citing that To 10 main challenges, including six challenges at the level of the individual (volunteer government employees and community members), including: “lack of awareness of the importance of volunteering and the benefits that accrue through it to the individual, work and society, lack of knowledge of volunteer opportunities available in government agencies, and conflicting working hours. Official with times of volunteer activity, lack of sufficient skills and knowledge in the field of volunteer activity, cultural difference (language, awareness of responsibility, time management, etc.), and lack of sufficient appreciation for the efforts made in volunteer work.

While the report monitored four main challenges related to government agencies, including “the lack of clarity of the objectives related to volunteer work and their relationship to achieving the entity’s strategy, the absence of regulations, policies and institutional programs regulating volunteer work within the entity, and the lack of commitment by government agencies to the guideline for volunteering in the work environment issued by the Federal Authority for Human Resources government, which requires that each entity adopt a clear program to promote volunteer work, and put in place mechanisms that enable it to motivate and maintain volunteers.

The challenges also included «the lack of clarity of the role of the volunteer, his responsibilities and rights while carrying out the volunteer activity, and the absence of training in the required volunteer work, which leads to the inability of the entity to spread awareness of social responsibility, and its inability to attract and recruit its competencies».

The National Volunteering Platform

Officials at the Ministry of Community Development stated that the National Volunteering Platform initiative was launched by the Emirates Foundation, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development, with the aim of expanding the scope of volunteer work and consolidating the concept of social responsibility.

In their response to the observations contained in the report of the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council, they explained that the platform contains a number of activities, including: establishing the platform, and measuring a number of indicators, with regard to the rate of increase in the number of participants in volunteer opportunities, and the percentage of volunteers. Actors, the percentage of completion of the volunteer database, the number of field and virtual volunteer opportunities, measuring the number of dialogue sessions, and the number of educational materials in the center.