The State Public Prosecution warned of the penalty for not helping the child by informing the competent authorities about his suffering in 10 cases, as whoever violates this will be punished with a fine of not less than 5,000 dirhams and not more than 50,000 dirhams, according to Federal Law No. (3) of 2016 regarding the Child Rights Law » Wadima.

The Public Prosecution indicated that according to the Child Rights Law “Wadimah”: “Every person who has reached the age of majority must assist any child who asks him to inform the competent authorities or concerned authorities of his suffering or the suffering of any of his brothers or any other child in one of the cases stipulated in Article (33). ».

The Criminal Information Center, “Wa’i”, through a film material to enhance the awareness and legal culture of individuals through the accounts of the Public Prosecution on social networking sites, reviewed the ten cases, namely: the child losing his parents and remaining without a breadwinner or guarantor, and the child’s exposure to rejection, neglect and homelessness, and the obvious and continuous failure in education. care, habitual mistreatment of the child, exposing the child to exploitation or sexual abuse, exposing the child to exploitation by illegal organizations and in organized crime such as planting ideas of fanaticism and hatred or inciting him to commit acts of violence and intimidation, exposing the child to beggary or exploiting him economically, in addition to the inability of the parents or caregiver The child’s care for his care or upbringing, the child’s exposure to kidnapping, sale, or trafficking in him for any purpose, or exploitation in any way, and the child’s mental or psychological disability that affects his ability to perceive.

The Public Prosecution provides a “Safe Community” application, which aims to enhance the role of individuals in protecting society and maintaining its security by reporting crimes, whether they occur through social networks or other crimes. As they can report from their place without the need for the personal presence of the Public Prosecution.

For its part, the digital government affirmed that Federal Law No. (3) of 2016 regarding children’s rights, known as the “Wadimah” law, stresses the child’s right to life, survival and development, and provides all necessary opportunities to facilitate this. The law also works to protect the child from all manifestations of Neglect, exploitation, abuse, and any physical or psychological violence.

According to the law, smoking is prohibited in any of the means of public and private transportation, and in closed places in the presence of a child, and the law stipulates penalties for those who violate this.

She stated that the law gives the child protection specialist the authority to evacuate the child from the danger site and place him in a safe place that guarantees his protection, according to his assessment of the level of danger to the child.

In less serious cases, a child protection specialist is entitled to visit him regularly, provide social services, and mediate between family members and the child.

Anyone who endangers the safety of the child, or who habitually leaves him without supervision or follow-up, or who does not register the child in schools, and register him immediately upon birth, shall be subject to imprisonment or a fine, or both. The law applies to all children up to the age of 18.

The Ministry of the Interior provides several ways to report cases of abuse that children may be exposed to, whether in their families, in public places, or in the vicinity of neighbours, calling on individuals not to hesitate to report in cases of suspected abuse or danger that any child may be exposed to.

And she indicated that the means of reporting is to call the child abuse hotline at (116111), or electronically report by submitting a report on the Internet by visiting the website of the Ministry of Interior Center for Child Protection, or calling the center at (0097123333999), or sending an e-mail. At ([email protected]), and in emergency cases, call 999, in addition to providing the smart application “My Protection”, which enables children themselves to report any cases of abuse that occurred to them.

The Ministry of the Interior Center for Child Protection warned that there are multiple types and forms of abuse that a child may be exposed to, such as beating, threats, sexual and physical abuse, neglect and bullying, in addition to the technological risks that a child may be exposed to while using the Internet and electronic games.

• 50,000 dirhams as a penalty for not providing assistance to a child in cases specified by law.