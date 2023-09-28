The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the employer has the right to terminate the employment contract in 10 cases, including when the worker joins work for another facility, without adhering to the controls and procedures established in this regard.

The procedure for terminating the contract comes in these cases, because committing any of them causes harm to the employer, and the Ministry emphasizes its keenness to preserve the rights of both parties to the contract.

The employer has the right to terminate the worker’s contract if he impersonates someone else or submits forged certificates or documents, and if the worker commits an error resulting in serious material loss to the employer, or intentionally damages the employer’s property and he acknowledges this, and in the event that the worker violates the instructions of the facility’s internal system regarding work safety. Or workplace.

The employer also has the right to terminate the worker’s contract if he does not perform his basic duties in accordance with the employment contract, and continues to do so despite conducting a written investigation with him for this reason, and warning him twice of dismissal if he does this repeatedly, and if he reveals a work secret related to industrial or intellectual property. Or it resulted in losses to the employer, a loss of an opportunity, or a personal benefit to the employee.

The employer has the right to terminate the worker’s contract in the event that the worker is found during working hours to be affected by a psychotropic substance or has committed an act that violates public morals in the workplace, and in the event that he assaults the employer, the responsible manager, or one of his superiors or colleagues during work during work. the job.

Among the cases of termination of a worker’s contract, it comes if the worker is absent without a legitimate reason, or an excuse accepted by the employer, for more than 20 intermittent days during one year, or more than seven consecutive days, and in the case of the employee exploiting his job position illegally to obtain personal gain. In the event that the worker joins work for another facility, without adhering to the controls and procedures established in this regard.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the participation of about five million and 730 thousand employees in the unemployment insurance system, since it entered into force on the first of last January until the date of September 25, including more than 5.6 million subscribers in the private sector and more. Of 87 thousand subscribers in the federal government sector.

This comes as the deadline for participation in the unemployment insurance system is approaching, as a fine of 400 dirhams is scheduled to be imposed on the first of next October against those covered by the system who do not participate in it, whether workers in the federal government sector or the private sector, citizens and residents. The investor (the owner of the establishment in which he works), the domestic worker, workers on a temporary contract, juveniles under the age of 18, and the retiree who receives a retirement pension and has joined a new job are excluded from registration in the unemployment insurance system.

