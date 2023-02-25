A legal expert stated that there are cases in which the owner of the insured vehicle is surprised by his legal claim by the insurance company that insures his car to recover the value of the compensation paid to him in the event of an accident, pointing out that there are 10 basic cases, most notably making false statements or using the car in Racing, or the vehicle license was expired at the time of the accident, and he was unable to renew it within 30 days of its occurrence.

In detail, lawyer Badr Abdullah Khamis told Emirates Today that the first case gives insurance companies the right to claim compensation, if it is proven that the insurance contract was based on the insured making false statements or concealing substantial facts that affect the company’s acceptance of risk coverage or in determining insurance fee.

He added that the second case occurs if it is proven that the vehicle was used for purposes other than those specified in the insurance application attached to the policy, or exceeded the maximum permitted number of passengers, or if it was proven that it was loaded with more than the prescribed load, or if its load was not technically tied tightly, or exceeded the supply limits. Or the permissible length or height, provided that it is proven that this is the direct cause of the accident.

He pointed out that the third case is if it is proved that the vehicle was used in a race or speed test in other than authorized cases, provided that it is proven that it was the direct cause of the accident, pointing out that the fourth case occurs if it is proven that there was a violation of the laws and the violation involved a felony or intentional misdemeanor according to the definition. provided for in the penal code in force in the country.

In the fifth case, if it is proven that driving the vehicle occurred without obtaining a driving license for the type of vehicle in accordance with the Traffic Law, the regulations and provisions of the insurance policy, or if the license granted to the insured or to the driver of the vehicle, as the case may be, has issued an order to stop him from the court, or from the competent authorities. According to the traffic regulations, or the vehicle’s driving license was expired at the time of the accident and he was unable to renew the expired license within 30 days of its occurrence.

Khamis stated that the cases also include if it is proven that the driver of the vehicle, whether the insured or another person, committed the accident while he was not in his normal condition due to being under the influence of drugs, or consuming alcoholic beverages or any substances that affect his ability to control the vehicle, or taking medical drugs that It is not medically permissible to drive after consuming it. However, if the vehicle is intended for rent, the driver of the rented vehicle must be consulted.

He continued that the seventh case occurs if it is established that the accident occurred intentionally by the insured or the vehicle driver, and the eighth case if a trailer attached to the vehicle or semi-trailer or semi-trailer causes an accident and the insured has not agreed with the company to include it in insurance.

He pointed out that the ninth occurs if the vehicle is used outside the road according to the definition of the road in the insurance policy and there is no additional coverage, and the tenth is in the event that the damage to the affected third party is the result of a theft or robbery of the insured vehicle and one of the cases of recourse against the thief is available, so it is only recourse against him.

10 cases

■ False statements made by the insured

■ Using the vehicle for purposes other than those specified in the insurance

■ Using the vehicle in a race or speed test

■ Committing an offense involving a felony or intentional misdemeanour

■ Driving a vehicle without obtaining a license for the type of vehicle

■ Driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol

■ The accident occurred intentionally by the insured or the driver of the vehicle

■ If the vehicle’s trailer causes an accident without being covered by insurance

■ Using the vehicle off the road without additional coverage

■ If damages have been caused to third parties as a result of theft or robbery of the vehicle, the insurance company may request compensation if the driver committed the accident while under the influence of drugs, alcohol or medical drugs.