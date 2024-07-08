The file was found on a hacker forum and it’s called rockyou2024.txt . It is very recent, dating back to July 4th. It was published by a certain ObamaCare. Opening it gives access to a huge database with 9,948,575,739 unique passwords. The user only joined the forum at the end of May, but he also published data from other breaches.

Cybernews researchers have discovered a huge amount of stolen goods, namely a file with 10 billion passwords inside in what we can consider the biggest leak in the history of the internet. More than anything, it is the biggest collection in history, as we will see.

12345, but it’s the password that…

According to Cybernews, RockYou2024 is “a mix of old and new data breaches.” So it’s not a question of passwords coming from a single source but, as we said, a collection born by combining multiple thefts. However, having compiled all these passwords into one huge searchable database “significantly increases the risk of credential stuffing attacks“, according to Cybernews.

Change your passwords often

Credential stuffing occurs when someone takes passwords obtained from a data breach and uses them to try to access unrelated services. For example, someone could use a stolen AT&T password to see if it’s being used on your bank account. So if you’re using the same password for multiple accounts, it’s time to change it.

This isn’t the first RockYou file, but it’s definitely the largest. The 2021 one contained 8.4 billion passwords. To check if your password is still secure, go to Leaked Password Checker. If it appears among the stolen ones, change it immediately.