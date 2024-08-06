Mexico City.- Between now and 2030, Mexico would have to invest 10,412 million dollars to meet the demand for electric cars and chargers, according to estimates by Roland Berger Mexico.

It is expected that by 2030, there will be 757,969 units of this type in the country, up from the current 75,754, and an average of 291,526 individual chargers would be required, said Óscar Silva Eguibar, a partner in the firm.

He mentioned that, for the electric car market to be viable in Mexico, there needs to be more intense collaboration between the private sector and the Government, promoting the installation of chargers and encouraging the arrival of more players.

Specifically, the increased supply of electric cars is one of the structural changes in the national market that is driving Mexico forward in terms of electric charging despite the fact that it is lagging behind countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

“A couple of years ago, for example, the Mexican market was limited to two or three electric vehicles, with a very high price that was not affordable for national consumers.

“Now the offer is wider with vehicles priced around 400 thousand pesos,” Silva Eguibar said in an interview.

In this regard, he said, with a larger supply of this type of vehicle, the charging infrastructure must also be increased, which currently consists of approximately 1,400 chargers.

According to Roland Berger Mexico’s EV Charging Index 2024 study, the global ratio is 2.6 plug-in electric and hybrid vehicles per charger (considering only the units that are connected), on average.

In contrast, in Mexico there are 41 vehicles per charger, taking into account that the fleet of electric cars and plug-in hybrids is 58,268 units, according to data from Inegi.

Silva Eguibar recalled that in Mexico there is no policy that encourages the installation of chargers or the adoption of electric units and it is the private sector that has mainly promoted this area.

“In Mexico, a policy is needed to encourage an increase in the penetration of electric vehicles, although there are currently some plans such as these units not paying ownership tax,” he explained.

However, he considered that it is an unattractive measure, since in countries like Norway, if all the incentives that these units have are quantified, buyers can have benefits of up to 180 thousand pesos per unit.

“That can represent between 20 or 40 percent of the value of the vehicle depending on the type of unit, and in Mexico that is not the case,” said the expert.