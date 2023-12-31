The year 2023 is about to end and we do not want to let the occasion pass without remembering some of the best moments over the last 12 months in Mexican soccer. These are some of the most memorable postcards that occurred in the last 365 days.
After five years, the Águilas broke their drought and were crowned champions of the Apertura 2023 tournament. In an intense and highly competitive final against Tigres, the team led by André Jardine brought out its personality and won its 14th title in its history.
A semester earlier, in Clausura 2023, Tigres won its eighth Liga MX title. The team led by Robert Dante Siboldi won against Chivas de Guadalajara. In general terms, the UANL team had a very good 2023.
2023 was a very good year for the Águilas at the institutional level. The women's team won its second Liga MX Femenil title in the Clausura 2023 tournament. Ángel Villacampa's team won by a score of 4-2 against Pachuca.
In Apertura 2023, Tigres showed why they are the team to beat in the Liga MX Femenil. The Amazonas finished the tournament as overall leaders and defeated América in the final to win their sixth league title.
In a year to be forgotten for the Mexican National Team, winning the 2023 Gold Cup helped the situation calm down a bit. Under the orders of Jaime Lozano. El Tri defeated Panama in the final of the Concacaf tournament and added a new trophy to their showcases.
Although their role in the 2023 Club World Cup left much to be desired, León experienced one of the most important moments of the year by being crowned champions of the Concacaf Champions League. La Fiera won against LAFC in the grand final.
After being relegated by Gerardo Martino and not going to the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, Santiago Giménez confirmed himself in 2023 as the best Mexican soccer player in Europe. 'Chaquito' has had great performances with Feyenoord and everything indicates that he will go to a big team at the end of the season.
Despite having one of the most modest teams in the entire Liga MX, Atlético de San Luis played in the quarterfinals in the Clausura 2023 and was a semifinalist in the Apertura 2023. It seems that this project is finally coming together.
This year Henry Martín graduated as a Club América footballer. The Yucatecan striker was unstoppable in front of goal and finished as the scoring champion of the Clausura 2023 tournament, something that had not been achieved since Alana Pulido achieved it in the Apertura 2019.
Although in the end it was not enough for them to win titles, Chivas de Guadalajara and Pumas, two of the greats of Mexican soccer, showed that they can compete against the most powerful teams. The Sacred Flock played a final and a quarterfinal, while UNAM were semifinalists in the Apertura 2023. Can they continue at this level in 2024?
