Mobile Trading App – Buying and selling of stocks are very easy. It can be done with a click of a button anytime anywhere.

Yes! I am taking about Mobile Trading App. The usage of the Mobile Trading App is growing exponentially. Thanks to the technology you can download trading apps and perform quick trading, get alerts, read the news, and access your portfolio at fingertips.

Jayesh Patel 40-year-old IT professional of MNC company. He started making money in the stock market by trading when he was 35 years old but left in between. He was not getting time in the office and it was difficult for him to do trading by visiting the trading terminal installed on the desktop. He has now started using a mobile trading app for stock market trading. There are many examples like this.

As per the latest report, more than 60% of stock market trading happens via mobile app. It is due to comfort, anytime anywhere access, speed of operation, and availability of mobile apps by leading stock brokerage houses.

Here is a list of 10 Best Mobile Trading App along with things to consider while shortlisting the trading app.

What is mobile trading app?

The mobile trading app is an application that gets installed on your mobile device. This application allows you to do trading in the stock market on the move. It requires an internet connection. It is one of the convenient and cheapest ways to do trading. Additionally, you will get access to market news, portfolio, alerts, etc. on the mobile trading app.

You will be able to save time and do a faster transaction using a mobile trading app. Here is the 10 Best Mobile Trading App in India 2020-21.

The apps are shortlisted based on speed, performance, reviews, features, and usability.

10 Best Mobile Trading App in India 2020-21

# 1 Zerodha Kite Mobile App

Zerodha Kite is a trading and investing app for modern times. Kite is a small version of Zerodha’s trading platform. This app provides a clean & intuitive UI with super fast speed. You can manage all your trading and investment using this app.

This app comes with biometric (fingerprint and Face ID) 2FA. This app also provides the facility to login into the dark mode. Features of Kite by Zerodha are given below.

Intuitive UI with faster response time

Biometric Login for better security

TradingView charts along with ChartIQ

Order update and Push Notification

Filters and search options on market

Dark Mode Facility

Seamless login to other apps in Zerodha Universe

Pros

Biometric access

Very good performance

Cons

Google Play store rating is low 4.1

# 2 Groww Mobile Trading App

Groww is the most popular and preferred stock and mutual fund investing app. You need to open a demat account in order to use this app. The best part is you can invest in direct mutual fund SIP and lumpsum at zero commission from your app. It is claimed to be fast, easy & secure. Key features of the Groww Mobile Trading App are given below.

Simple and easy to use with KYC facility in App

Investment recommendation by experts in different categories

Mutual Fund SIP calculator

One-click stock trading with buy and sell facility

Chart, historical performance, and information on the move

High level of security standard used for all transactions

Pros

No Transaction charges

Direct Mutual Fund Investments

Intuitive and beautiful UI

Track your external investments

The facility of moving investment from other apps to Groww

# 3 Angel Broking Demat Account & Stock Trading App

Angel Broking Stock Trading App allows you to do trading at your fingertips anytime anywhere. Angel Broking offers more than 40 technical chart indicators and overlays for doing analysis and trade. Key features of the Angle Broking Demat Account & Stock Trading App are given below.

Live streaming of prices

Intraday charts with indicators

Online payment via 40+ banks

Multiple watchlists with segments

Instant news update and market trends

Mutual Fund Investment

Advisory Calls

ARQ based portfolio health check utility

Pros

Very Good Mobile Interface

Integrated ARQ Tool

Access to Report, Advisory, and Portfolio

Cons

Web and Mobile both login does not work at the same time

Application crashes sometimes

# 4 5Paisa Mobile App

5Paisa mobile trading app is one of the best trading apps that offers multiple features including one-click order placement. You can do order placement by clicking on the chart. You can make use of 5Paisa research and advisory product screeners, sensibull, etc. while trading using 5Paisa Mobile App. You can also invest in direct mutual funds, insurance, digital gold using 5Paisa Mobile App. Key Features of 5Paisa Mobile App are given below.

Facility to trade in equity, derivatives, commodity and currency segments

Live updates on stock prices and quotes from BSE, NSE, MCX

Multiple charts and advance technical analysis

One-click order placement with lightning-fast speed

Watchlist create a facility with sync across devices

Robo Investment advisor facility

Price alerts and instant notification on apps

Pros

Award-winning app with multiple facilities

Good privacy protection, encryption data with 256 bit SSL

One can buy mutual funds, insurance via this app

Cons

# 5 ICICI Direct App

ICICI Direct is one of the best trading and investment mobile app. I am using this app for the past six months. You need to open a demat account at ICICI in order to use this app. You can trade and invest in equity, mutual funds, futures, FD, IPO, bonds using this app. Features of ICICI Direct App are given below.

Dashboard view for the watchlist and market movers

Market research and reports on the move

Alert and Notification

Trading in Equity, F&O, currency

Track trade book and order book

View Portfolio on the move

Charts & Heat Map facility

Pros

Fingerprint-based authentication

Fast and easy to use interface

Facility to invest in IPO & FD

Cons

The rating on Google Play is low

# 6 IIFL Markets

IIFL Market is one of the most popular and downloaded mobile trading app. IIFL Markets is awarded the best trading app in India by Zee Business awards. IIFL Markets allows instant trading to broking customer. It also allows for guest-login using OTP. You can also invest in mutual funds using this app. Features of the IIFL Market are given below.

In-depth analysis and expert tips on mobile

Interactive design and charts onscreen

Price alert via mobile app & news on the move

Derivative section for trading in Options and Futures

One tap support to experts

Mutual fund investment via a mobile app

Pros

Dual Stock Watch Facility

Faster speed and intuitive interface

Option to invest in mutual funds and IPO

Cons

Recovery of a password is difficult and time-consuming

# 7 Upstox Pro App

Upstox Pro Stock trading app provides a simple and seamless trading experience for the end-user. Upstox Pro helps you to analyze the stock market in a real-time basis. You need to open a demat account in order to use Upstox Pro App. Key Features of Upstox Pro App are given below.

100+ technical indicators in real-time

Clean and user-friendly UI

Predefined customized watchlist

Real-time market feed and unlimited price alerts

Switch between day and night mode theme

Trade using the same ID on the web as well as on the mobile app

Pros

Option to trade from the chart

Unlimited price alerts & watchlist

Very good support

Cons

Sometimes faced error of lag with real-time market

# 8 HDFC Securities Mobile Trading App

HDFC Securities Mobile Trading App is claimed to be the next generation trading app. It is easy to use and easy to navigate the mobile trading app. This app has a secured biometric login using fingerprint and face recognition. Features of the HDFC Securities Mobile Trading App are given below.

Real-time charting and instant access to trending investment ideas

Trade-in Equity as well as derivatives

Get stock details in a single click

Get news and notification on market events

Tap and find the next investment opportunity

Trading as well as investment facility on the move

Pros

Multiple accounts can be managed in the single app

Safe and Secure trading with higher security standards

Trade and get notification alerts at the same time

Cons

The size of app is larger and it occupies more space

Detail report facility is not available for the customer

# 9 Motilal Oswal MO Trading App

Motilal Oswal MO Trader is easy to use trading app that provides advance and intuitive interface and features. The popularity of this app is growing gradually. This app provides the facility of equity, forex trading, and commodity trading. You can enjoy one-click trading on this app. It is a dynamic trading app. Features of the Motilal Oswal MO Trader App are given below.

The option of strategy builder with customization

Live Technical Charts

Facility to Square off position with a single click

Global Search Bar to search for stock, currency, commodity

Customization in App bottom bar and access data

Support to Sensibull platform

Trade Guide Signal Tool

Pros

Facility to buy and sell with a single click

Support for other trading platforms

Saving Order and executing later

Cons

Google Play Rating is low

# 10 Kotak Stock Trader App

Kotak Stock Trader App is a dynamic share trading platform. You can trade in real-time and track the market using a mobile app. You can get the facility of in-depth analysis on the app while doing transactions. Key Features of the Kotak Stock Trader App are given below.

Manage your Portfolio on the move

Place the order in few taps

Track stock market with charting tools

Invest in IPO, Mutual Funds, ETF and Bonds

Monitor Stock Portfolio any time

Pros

Higher level of security with multiple authentications

Allow selling from the position view page

Cons

User Experience is average

How to select Mobile Trading Apps for Stock Market Trading?

As of now, there is no thumb rule for making a selection of Mobile Trading App. However, I have listed my recommendations below that will help you in making a selection of the Mobile Trading App.

You should check the user interface of the app. The app should be intuitively easy to operate. The buy and sell should be a single click preferably from a single location.

The App should be compatible with android as well as iOS version. The version should be supported on old as well as new operating systems / platforms.

You can also look at the popularity and usage of the apps. You can go through the download count and available at app store. It is one of the leading indicators to know about App popularity.

In the Mobile trading app, research is an important part. The app should be offering detailed information along with research data that will help in doing trading.

You can also go through rating data available at the app store. The rating data helps in the selection of the app.

Over to you

Which Mobile Trading app you use for doing trading?

Do share your experience in the comment section given below.

