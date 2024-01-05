In the history of Monterrey Soccer Club There have been brilliant players in all areas of the pitch, and the midfield is no exception. Figures that could shine in Europe preferred to come to Rayados; Former players from giants of the continent also wore the albiazul jacket.
These are the 10 best midfielders in the history of Rayados:
Antonio: the 'Turk' Mohamed not only shone as coach of Monterrey, being the last league champion with the Pandilla del Cerro de la Silla, but he also triumphed as a player, being one of the most important elements of that time.
In the sixties, Claudio Lostanau said 'no' to Barcelona and preferred to sign for the Monterrey Football Club, becoming one of the first great idols of the striped institution.
He was one of the most talented attacking midfielders of his era. In the nineties, the Monterrey Football Club frightened its rivals based on good football and dedication, something that always characterized Germán Martelloto.
The Ecuadorian midfielder was part of an era team, not only in Mexican soccer, but in the entire CONCACAF. His drive and talent in that area of the field is something that has not been seen since Walter said goodbye to football.
Sergio: 'Pibe' Verdirame played for the Monterrey Football Club from 1992 to 1996, winning the CONCACAF Cup Winners' Cup at that time, and then retiring, in 2002, with the Cerro de la Silla Gang in a last match that will be saved forever in the memory of his fans.
The Argentine midfielder became champion with Rayados in the 2003 closing season, leaving a legacy that still makes fans sigh today. Elegance, overflow and leadership were his main characteristics.
His signing was announced on December 28 (April Fool's Day), so more than one believed it was a joke… but no. With Rayados, Neri Cardozo became league champion in the 2010 Apertura and was part of Monterrey's three-time CONCACAF championship.
In 1986, the Monterrey Soccer Club won its first league title, beating Tampico Madero in the final. The midfield at that time was commanded by one of the most emblematic footballers in the history of the institution: Francisco Javier, 'Grandpa' Cruz.
The Mexican midfielder has been one of the most important elements in the history of the Monterrey soccer club. He arrived from Necaxa and won 3 league titles with the Pandilla (clausura 2003, opening 2009 and opening 2010). Absolute leader in a team that marked an era.
Jesús: the 'Cabrito' Arellano is an emblem of the Monterrey Soccer Club. Like Luis Pérez, Arellano won three league titles with Monterrey in 2003, 2009 and 2010. He has been one of the biggest idols for Albiazule fans.
