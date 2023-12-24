Cougars It is one of the most important teams in Mexican soccer. Its history is full of triumphs in which, unlike other clubs, it can boast of having achieved them with many youth players to its credit. In this article we will list the ten best central defenders in Pumas history.
He had the fortune of making his debut and sharing a dressing room for many years with his brother. Playing for the UNAM Pumas, 'Pikolín' became champion of Mexican soccer twice.
In 1974 he won the Mexico Cup with the UNAM Pumas and the champion of champions corresponding to that same year. In the 1976/1977 season, they won the League title that immortalized him as one of the best central defenders in the history of the Pumas.
He was a league champion with the UNAM Pumas at the beginning of the eighties, and since then, every time someone mentions his name in the halls of CU, he steals more than a smile among the fans.
He played with the UNAM Pumas from 2015 to 2017. And although he came very close to lifting the champions trophy in his first year in Mexican soccer, he did not manage to make the Olympic turn with the Pumas. In 2018 he would remove the thorn, becoming champion playing for Santos Laguna.
He debuted with the UNAM Pumas in 2005 and emigrated to European football in the 2007/2008 season. He had a great career in the old continent and returned only in 2021, to defend the colors of the Rayados del Monterrey.
He formed an impassable duo at the back with Claudio Suárez, and, although he did not have the same quality as his teammate, he always rose to the occasion. He represented the Tricolor on several occasions, attending the 1994 World Cup in the United States and the 1993 and 1995 Copa América.
The Paraguayan could be considered the last great idol of
Cougars. He arrived in Mexico in the Apertura 2003, experiencing a long stay in the capital team, as he said goodbye until the Clausura 2017, after 14 years and 533 games, being the man who has represented the Auriazules colors the most. His achievements were: the Champion of Champions 2003-2004, four Leagues and the Santiago Bernabéu Trophy, and he was also awarded as the Best Central Defender of 2011.
Gonini was trained in the National University youth team wearing the number '4', serving as a center back and left winger. The defender was champion of the 1975-76 Mexico Cup, of the Champion of Champions of the same year.
An important part to achieve the two-time championship in short tournaments of the Clausura and Apertura 2004, in addition to the Champion of Champions that same year. Due to his good level, he was called up with the national team for the 2000 USA Cup and the 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup, without being able to reach a World Cup despite his good level.
He was a key player in obtaining the title of Liga MX of the 1990-91 season and was even awarded as the Best Central Defender in the League on three occasions and the same university team included him in their Historical Eleven. We cannot ignore his achievements with the national team, winning three Gold Cups and the 1999 FIFA Confederations Cup, in addition to attending three World Cups and five Copa América.
#central #defenders #Pumas #history
Leave a Reply