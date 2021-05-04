Anime is one of the most popular entertainment media in Latin America. Although many years ago it was difficult to keep up to date, that is a thing of the past. Currently, and thanks to services such as Crunchyroll, content for all ages can be enjoyed. You no longer need to go to low-quality and illegal sites like AnimeFLV to watch anime.

Here are 10 alternatives to AnimeFLV to watch legal anime.

There are several ways to watch legal anime these days

Because of that we decided to make a compilation of the main video on demand services focused on legal anime, and that are accessible from Latin America.

Some of them, as is the case with Crunchyroll or HIDIVE, they allow you to view content for free and it is legal anime. But if you want more options you need to pay a fee. In other cases, the latter is mandatory from the beginning, as are the cases of both Netflix What Amazon Prime Video.

Ultimately, there are several options for watching legal anime, but it stands to reason that paying a fee for each of the available services can be prohibitive for some fans.

Here the best recommendation we can make is that you evaluate the catalog of each one, and see which one best suits your needs. Each of these platforms has positive and negative points. Although they remember that in family or group everything is shared.

It is clear, it is the ‘basic basket’ service of any anime fan. It has excellent coverage, and each season premieres new series.

It is quite well updated, and its catalog is so large that there is always something to see. There is something for everyone! Most of its content is subtitled, although its catalog dubbed in Spanish is gradually increasing.

It has been working for years, but only a few months ago it arrived in Latin America. It aims to offer Spanish dubbing of its most important anime as well as subtitles.

Unfortunately, their bookstore for our region is still very limited and does not match its English counterpart. In addition, it only has a presence in Mexico and Brazil. It needs to mature much more.

It is a more general video on demand service. Still, its legal anime catalog is booming, and it is starting to accumulate a very attractive number of exclusives.

It not only offers series with subtitles, but also dubbed in several languages. Little by little he is becoming a serious competitor in the industry, but it will take him a few years to match Crunchyroll or Funimation.

This service started with a good number of exclusives. However, with the passage of time it seems that he has stopped having interest in getting more, and prefers to license some well-known series.

Likewise, it seems that at present it is more determined to enrich its catalog of classic series and with many years on top. Especially those with dubbing in Latin Spanish.

This video-on-demand service, which depends on Sentai Filmworks, each season is updated with some anime. It is very focused on the US market, but can be accessed from Latin America.

Due to the above, most of their anime do not have subtitles in Spanish. The language barrier is precisely what has prevented it from having more relevance.

What other options are there to watch legal anime?

We cannot fail to mention services such as Pluto TV, Tubi, Jonuplay, Asian crush, and one of the most recent, Anime Onegai. However, their catalogs are quite limited, and most of them have very old series.

They are not that up to date when it comes to new releases from Japan, and that’s something to keep in mind. Perhaps over time some of them decide to invest more in variety and catch up with exclusives.



