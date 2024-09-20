Goodbye to the lack of parking (the real one) numerus clausus of the Spanish beaches), the dense patch of umbrellas and towels, the exorbitant prices and, why not say it, the tourism phobia. We only have to change the season to welcome the bucolic sea, the stress-free lifestyle with the warm water of the Mediterranean, at least until next November. Beaches in Spain are increasingly successful Veroñoand even better when they are attractive and spacious. Here are 10 ideas that are sure to be a hit.

The chameleons of San Pedro del Pinatar

Torre Derribada beach, in the regional park of the Salinas and Arenales of San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia Region).

This is a beach lying on the northern jetty of a port. Because of the overflow of sand, the walkway that crosses the dune area from the Coterillo car park – where you leave your car – has had to be raised, equipped with a roof, toilets and birdwatching observatories, to the beach. This is how we arrive at the three-kilometre long idyllic beach. Torre Derribada beach, which is kept in the regional park of Salinas y Arenales de San Pedro del Pinatar: a compendium of salt marshes, pine forests and dunes, some of the best of their kind in the Region of Murcia, which advance like very slow waves pushed by the wind. It is advisable to sign up for the Ornithological Route, guided and free, which offers the tourist office of the Region of Murcia or, failing that, take the 3.8-kilometre circular trail (one hour) which is rich in aquatic birds. The chameleon is present all year round in the dunes or in the pine forest, sometimes even on the beach itself. MardeSal restaurant remains a reference.

In defense of Marbella’s dunes

Bathers on the Real de Zaragoza beach in Marbella (Málaga). KEN WELLS (Education Images/Universal Images/Getty Images)

The determined organisation has made the defence of the remaining coastal ecosystems in Marbella its cause. ProDunas Marbella Association. Regarding the Royal Beach of Zaragoza, The company has set out to protect its 42,000 square metres of dunes – declared an ecological reserve – in an area that is safe from the ravages of storms and is ideal for viewing. The native vegetation is fertile and 13 schools have adopted one of the sand dunes. As a counterweight to the luxurious W hotel, there is a kilometre of wooden paths with pergolas, financed by the European Union and incorporated into the coastal path.

More information

Not being able to park at the entrance to the Cuban Rancha veteran local of Caribbean rhythms, the car is better to leave near Casanis Beacha landmark restaurant. Both the Estrella del Mar hotel and its wonderful beach club will reopen in 2025.

Meeting with the picofinas in El Pinet (Elche)

The salt flats of El Pinet, in Elche. Marco Gallo (GETTY IMAGES)

This virgin beach The natural park of Salinas de Santa Pola is a great attraction, especially for children, due to the combination of beautiful ecosystems: the dune environment and the Bonmatí salt mine, which houses a hive of birdlife just 250 metres from the shore. In the eco-route From El Pinet, bordering the salt ponds —active, but not used commercially, only biologically—, we will first stop at the Avocet observatory, among common redshanks, white-headed smelts and flamingos, of which a stable population of 2,000 birds has been recorded. Then we jump, always parallel to the sea, to the observatory where the slender-billed gulls —as selective when it comes to feeding as they are skittish— take center stage. From the observatory tower we can walk back along the shore. The parking lot is 300 meters away, just before reaching the Galicia restaurant.

Valencia looks to Las Arenas

A woman on the beach of El Cabanyal – Las Arenas, in Valencia. Xisco Navarro (SOPA Images / ZUMA Press / ALAMY / CORDON PRESS)

Its 300 metres of thickness, fed by the currents that crash against the port of Valencia, make Las Arenas an essential environment for sociability. Being an urban sandbank, it preserves the essence of the fishing district of Cabanyal – the ideal is to check it out on Calle d’Escalante, from numbers 189 to 243 – and its promenade maintains, in autumn, an excellent offer of leisure and restaurants. From the paellas of The Pepicaa restaurant opened in 1898, to the gastronomic offer of the The Tailoring Restaurantpassing through the thermal treatments of Las Arenas Spa either the Marina Beach Clubdiscotheque included. Also unforgettable is the experience of watching the sunset on board a catamaran Marine World with a glass in hand.

Crossing the mini-desert of Sa Mesquida

A walkway over the dune range of Sa Mesquida (Mallorca). GETTY IMAGES

The northeast of the island of Mallorca hides, due to its shape, the surprising dune chain of Sa Mesquida (Capdepera). The first thing to do is to cross it by the footbridge, which leaves visitors open-mouthed at its tongue-shaped and rising eminences, covered with tuberose and marsh. Then you can climb up to the bunker and descend to the beach area reserved for nudists, in an environment of delicate colours between white and blue-green. It is never a good idea to go when the north wind is blowing, unless you are surfing.. Eddis Reitstall offers a day of horse riding on the beach and, if you feel like it, a short excursion and a climb to the ruined tower of Son Jaumell. And what about the exclusive Predi Son Jaumel rural hotel which, together with chef Andreu Genestra’s Bistró Senzill restaurant, is open until the end of October.

Meeting in Sa Riera in Begur

A 25-minute walk from Sa Riera, along the Camí de Ronda, takes you to the spectacular islet of the Illa Roja nudist beach in Begur (Girona). Xavier Fores and Joana Roncero (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

This cove, one of the widest on the Costa Brava and the most visited in Begur (Girona) —despite its limited parking area—, is anything but boring. Sa Riera It is no less than 115 metres wide and its abundance of sand is due to the new breakwater of the port of l’Estartit. With a view of the Medes Islands, the beach’s great attraction is the Paseo de Ronda to the beautiful cove of Illa Roja – about 25 minutes away – which is nudist and has a spectacular circus of cliffs with the islet stranded in the surf.

Familiar, quiet and very open to the sea, when the wind hits Sa Riera, there is no other option but to move to Aiguablava. A charming accommodation is the Ses Negres hostelequipped with a restaurant serving Empordà cuisine.

The coveted status of Ahuir

The sandy area of ​​L’Ahuir, in Gandía. Teo Moreno Moreno (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

The Territorial Action Plan for Green Coastal Infrastructure (PATIVEL) is an instrument that protects the few stretches of virgin coast that remain in the Valencian Community. One of its jewels is the l’Ahuir beachin Gandía, whose two kilometres were on the verge of being urbanised a decade ago. Removing the current car park is one of the pending projects. Its blue flag is joined by ISO 9001 and 14001 certificates.

Ahuir has three entrances, the two side ones with elevated walkways over the dunes, protected by a fence on the side facing the sea. This is doubled in the case of the nests of the Kentish plover, the quintessential shorebird. In the northern area, bordering Xeraco, there is the wonderful openly nudist area.

Sotogrande has beaches

Torreguadiaro beach, in San Roque (Cádiz). Panther Media / Alamy / CORDON PRESS

Little is known about the seafront of the Sotogrande development in San Roque (Cádiz). Growing at the expense of the Sotogrande Port breakwater, the Torreguadiaro beach280 metres wide, with coarse grey sand and gravel, where the tides are noticeable and where the blue flag flies. The spacious surroundings are appreciated when looking at the Rock of Gibraltar, as well as the presence of La Charca —the remains of the old mouth of the Guadiaro River— in addition to a low dune area well covered with vegetation. Not to mention the old watchtower and the little houses that reveal the old fishermen’s quarter. The so-called twin towers They are the metaphor for the development of the sixties.

Better connected, impossible: behind Torreguadiaro the AP-7 motorway (exit 1091) and the A-7 dual carriageway converge. A hotel boutique A reference for its views, its restaurant and its attentive service, it is the Silver Mile.

Boats sailing over the dunes

The Punta del Fangar lighthouse, in the Ebro delta. Pol Albarran (GETTY IMAGES)

The sediments brought by the river have generated a low-lying desert in the northern area of ​​the Ebro Delta natural park, in the province of Tarragona. So low that the Mediterranean will take care of it unless climate change loses steam. This invasive phenomenon can be clearly seen at the Vascos restaurant (977 26 71 71; open until October 12, the day of El Pilar), protected by a retaining wall and also the place where you can park your car to continue on foot for a kilometer along the coast towards the lighthouse, to the beach of the El Fangar peninsula (Deltebre). It is in an environment of beautiful dunes and birdlife that gains presence and sound.. Mirages are very common.

Wandering around Son Bou

A sunset on Son Bou beach, on the island of Menorca. BOB BERRY (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

Son Bou (Alaior), the widest beach in Menorca, located in the south of the Balearic island, asks you to get into hiking mode. To start, go up to the paleochristian basilica, where you can get a panoramic view of this beach, which appears in all its grandeur. Afterwards we can go to the meadow (wetland), to its dune area, passing the nudist area – the sand, fine, always pleasant to the foot – and even reaching the rocky area of ​​Atalis, 2.5 kilometres from the car park. A very pleasant walk along a coastal marsh, between reeds and tamarisks, and a pleasant presence of birds. However, it must be taken into account that as it is open to the sea, bathing is dangerous on days of rough seas.

Of the new accommodations located in nearby Llucalari two good options are the Menorca Experimental and the exclusive Cap Menorca Relais & Châteaux. Both close at the end of October, when the summer season ends. Veroño.