An enormous number of figures have passed through Argentine soccer who have come with great expectations and have met them. On the other hand, players with a high level have also arrived and have not been able to meet the objectives set. At the same time, especially in recent years, there have been many rumors about possible world soccer stars who want to have the chance to play for River and Boca, the two biggest teams in the country.
Next, we review the 10 Argentine soccer signings that he never understood and that did not perform as expected either:
The striker who knew how to shine in Mexican soccer had a fleeting stint with Xeneize without success and very few goals. He played 18 games and scored only 3 goals.
He was the figure of Paraguayan soccer and decided to reach the Millionaire but the fans always saw him out of the corner of their eyes because of his past in the greatest rival of the Núñez team. He did not play many games and is currently in jail.
The Japanese arrived at the Ribera club under Mauricio Macri’s mandate and did not play a huge number of games but left his mark on the club more because of his nationality than because of his game.
With some very interesting first games, the Ecuadorian central defender came during Marcelo Gallardo’s period but injuries relegated him and he gradually lost his place in the Muñeco team. He was transferred to Turkish football without penalty or glory.
The historic Uruguayan player had a stint with the Red that is not well remembered by the fans of the Avellaneda team. He arrived as a historical reinforcement and ended up being in the news due to situations off the field of play such as not performing on the field.
Remembered for the slapping pass against Guaraní in Paraguay for the Copa Libertadores and later he did not shine nor did he have important participations in the Millionaire. He left through the back door.
The Cameroonian striker arrived in 1995 at just 23 years of age. He played with Diego Maradona and earned the love of the fans. He never shone or had relevant performances. Today he is vice president of the Cameroon Football Federation.
The Ogre arrived at the Millionaire at the worst moment in the club’s history and had a lot of pressure related to the institutional situation. For the fans, his passing is remembered without pain or glory.
Aiming to be the replacement for Claudio Paul Cannigia but could not rise to the challenge. El Matador was only 1 year in the Xeneize team and could not establish himself. Despite this, he has commented that he has the best memories of his time in Argentina.
He went from Sevilla to the Rosario club after a discussion with Bilardo at the Spanish club. It was his return to Argentine soccer after 11 years. In “la Leprosa” he played 7 games (two friendlies and five officials that were against Independiente, Belgrano, Gimnasia, Boca and Huracán).
