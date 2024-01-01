Argentine football is one of the most important cradles of talent in the world, and although many thought that, after the era of Diego Maradona and more recently that of Lionel Messi, it was going to be difficult to continue producing outstanding footballers, But reality shows that cracks continue to emerge.
The new gem is Claudio Echeverri, born on January 2, 2006 in Resistencia, Chaco, and who at just 17 years old has already made his debut in River Plate's Primera, while breaking through in the youth team of the Argentine national team, which is why he has aroused the interest of several clubs Europeans, but there are other cases. We review them.
Although Colón was relegated, Tomás Galván scored five goals and that was enough for him to show that he has great ability as a midfielder to score, which is highly valued in the Old Continent.
He is one of the three top scorers that AFA youth teams have. He aroused the interest of Martín Demichelis for the future of the “Millonario”, he played in the Under 17 World Cup and even received a call from Mascherano to train with the Under 20 National Team when he was barely 15 years old. He is now 16, and together with Echeverri he is River's great promise. Seeking to protect him, the club gave him a contract for two and a half years until December 2025. It is not yet known if he will go to the preseason with Demichelis, but if he is given continuity, the conditions are more than enough.
Subiabre was present in the South American U-17, and from there River decided to buy 70% of the pass in exchange for 350 thousand dollars. The forward signed a contract until December 2025 with a clause of 25 million euros, and also has a lot of money for Demichelis, who will take him to practice with the professional team in the summer. If he debuts and consolidates himself in First Division, he has the conditions to jump to Europe.
The 20-year-old was one of the best players that Racing had in the tournament, and according to sources close to the club, an interesting offer will arrive for him in January. He was also called by Javier Mascherano for the Argentine under 23 team.
The Belgrano midfielder is characterized by his display, and he was also the player with the most assists (6) in the Professional League Cup, which will arouse the interest of many European teams.
At just 22 years old, he already broke it in Sarmiento de Junín, was transferred to Argentinos Juniors and continues to score goals. He has a European future, without a doubt.
The great figure that Rosario Central has today, key to reaching the final of the Argentine League Cup. He manages the entire team and has impressive quality, and he is only 23 years old.
The greatest promise and reality of Vélez today. It was important for Vélez to stay in the First Division with his goals, and he is barely 19 years old. A beast.
The 19-year-old has emerged in Boca's first team this season, primarily starting on the left wing, but actually excels all over the pitch thanks to his versatility.
As you understand 90min, Brighton and Manchester City were the two most interested teams from the beginning and wanted to take him a few months ago, but they had to wait until now since the footballer's desire was to finish the Copa Libertadores with Boca. Other clubs such as Celtic, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, Porto, Roma, Juventus, PSG and Monaco are not losing track of him, and are now attentive to take advantage.
The European clubs that want it are willing to execute the termination clause of 10 million dollars.
Special mention for “Diablito” Claudio Echeveri, who has everything closed to play for Manchester City in 2025. River will be able to count on the services of the talented Argentine footballer during 2024.
