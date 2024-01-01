🇦🇷🌟 Franco Mastantuono is the player with the MOST DRINKS completed [13.9/90’] in the U-17 World Cup. Via @futbolscan. pic.twitter.com/EA8lfS7iD1 — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) November 17, 2023

Valentín Barco is quality from Europe. A different guy who was born as a left back, he rose as a winger and now plays everything. He is barely 19 years old. pic.twitter.com/coKdgv7dIl — Ricardo Torres (@FantasiaFutbol) October 6, 2023

As you understand 90min, Brighton and Manchester City were the two most interested teams from the beginning and wanted to take him a few months ago, but they had to wait until now since the footballer's desire was to finish the Copa Libertadores with Boca. Other clubs such as Celtic, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, Porto, Roma, Juventus, PSG and Monaco are not losing track of him, and are now attentive to take advantage.

The European clubs that want it are willing to execute the termination clause of 10 million dollars.