From: Nadja Goldhammer

I would kidnap these cute petfluencers too. © Tiktok:sinclair.rabbitry/TikTok:kiki.tiel

If it doesn’t work for you, it will definitely work with your pet!

Who hasn’t experienced it? You’re sitting somewhere, waiting for something, and to pass the time, you end up on social media. Tons of influencers, trends and challenges await you there, accompanied by catchy songs that keep you glued to the small screen. Depending on which animals you like best, you’ve probably already gotten into some endless animal loops that you didn’t want to get out of voluntarily. Because even our fluffy four-legged friends manage to go viral without really trying. They just have to be cute. Or just the worst animals in the world. Just like the little Potato, who has the account of the sinclair.Rabbitry became famous. So famous that people broke into his home to kidnap him.



Fortunately, the little one returned safely four days later:

Yes, I know, it’s really hard to resist when the petfluencers are so cute. And with the growing number, it’s hard to decide who to kidnap. Here are a few famous examples:

1. Coolestpotato

Potato is also available as a cat. Beautifully fluffy and sweetly staged, you can accompany the cat’s everyday life.

2. Dobyandblue:

Oh yes… Nothing beats Corgi butts. And here you can get them in a double pack.

3. Floofnoodles

If cats and dogs are too mainstream for you, you should take a look at these two. Wild outfits and even wilder dances included:

4. Dogthepug

A little pug who has celebrity friends, travels the world and always wears stylish outfits? If I were him, I wouldn’t complain.

5. Tuckerbudzyn

A golden retriever dad and his even more golden son? You get two for the price of one!

6. Kiki.tiel

Forget the radio, forget Spotify. This cockatiel will get you out of bed every morning with a whistle.

7. thecomedycat

I don’t know about comedy, but I would still kidnap sweet Kitty.

8. tod_the_foxx

Cap and Capper in real life? You can have it! With this cute and trusting fox.

9. badit.thehusky

Not only are huskies beautiful, they are also really cute. Even though they aren’t pompoms, they have at least the same level of cuteness.

10. huxleythepandapuppy

A panda as a puppy? It’s possible! And with this little Spitz in the panda pattern. It really makes everyone melt:

Who would you most like to kidnap? Write it to us in the comments!

