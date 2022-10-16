The web is a huge place. Inside a computer there is a whole universe of content and information, impossible for anyone to cover. Among so much offer, what everyone knows about the internet is only a tiny percentage, so there are hundreds, thousands and millions of pages that go unnoticed despite the fact that they can be considerably useful.

To shed some light on this digital void that is beyond human capacity, there are those who propose to recommend some websites that are waiting for someone to discover them. This is the case of the Twitter user @Sdesalvaje. His latest creation on the social network was a tweet in which he revealed “10 web pages you didn’t know you were missing.” The reason, according to the Internet user, is that “there are 2,000,000,000,000 web pages. This makes finding the best ones difficult.” This is his compilation:

1. I give it to you (telodoy.net). An amazing website that is based on users giving away any kind of thing that comes to mind.

2. The useless web (theuselessweb.com). The link only shows a button, but by clicking on it you will discover completely unknown pages. Also, every time you press it, a new website will appear.

3. Advanced search (advancedsearch.com). This website allows you to search Google with all the tools of a professional.

4. Tiny wow (tinywow.com). The closest thing to a virtual toolbox, which offers all kinds of ‘online’ services to make the job easier.

5. Styler (styler.com). A website dedicated to correcting the grammar and spelling of texts and eliminating errors.

6. The painting (theinpaint.com). This website dedicated to the image, allows you to erase objects that you do not want to appear in your photographs with great efficiency.

7. I like the internet (megustainternet.com). On this website you can discover everything you want to know about the internet. Also every day there is a new article.

8. Fluky (fluky.io). A roulette where you can add all the options on a topic you are considering and it will choose one at random to help you decide.

9.Auto draw (autodraw.com). According to the user of the social network, this page is magical. Just by creating drawings as simple as possible, the web is capable of creating elaborate images.

10. Grizzly (gridzzly.com). With this tool you will be able to print the grids of the size and shape that you like the most for your sheets of paper.