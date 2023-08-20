Pink suits them.

An artificial intelligence imagines who might cross our path in a Barbie Bundestag. Christian Lindner is real competition for Ryan Gosling.

Ever since the “Barbie” movie hit theaters, the world has been aglow with pink. Some find this Barbie hype problematic, others celebrate the pink trend wave and with it the director of the blockbuster Greta Gerwig. She made history with “Barbie”: She was the first woman to bring in more than one billion dollars (around 910 million euros) in a film worldwide.

Wild theories about the relationship between Barbie and Ken or the most important detail of the Barbie film have been circulating on social media since Barbie’s theatrical release. People wonder what Barbie’s dream house would look like in 35 countries. Or which character the cast of “Barbie” makes as a puppet – artificial intelligence (AI) provides the answer to both.

AI shows German politicians as Barbie and Ken

In Germany, too, “Barbie” caused a stir in the cinemas. The film, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, broke the three million viewer mark on the first weekend in August. The Barbie hype has also reached us and with it the desire to transform our real world into pink Barbieland with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

But where to start? Preferably at the top, because even the plastic world in Greta Gerwig’s film does not rule itself. Here, a president played by Issa Rae wears the pants (or pink satin sash). Just like Olaf Scholz in our German traffic light government. But what would he actually look like as Ken – or Annalena Baerbock as Barbie? To find out, has BuzzFeed News Germany IPPEN.MEDIA asked the AI ​​”Midjourney”. Here the results:

*The images were created with the help of machines. A text-to-image model was used for this. Selection of the model, development of the model instructions and final editing of the images: Art Director Nicolas Bruckmann.

