Since April 1st, gender-sensitive language has been banned in schools, universities and authorities in Bavaria. But what actually happens if you do?

If you don't live in Bavaria and want to know what the hot topics are there right now: on the one hand we have Markus Söder's (lost) fight against the legalization of cannabis and of course the gender ban in Bavaria.

Funnily enough, both now apply from April 1st. So, on the one hand, you can now enjoy cannabis legally (but under certain regulations) in Germany, but you can no longer practice gender in Bavaria.

The Reactions to the gender ban were diverse (and sometimes very funny). There were the people who had already thought about how they could continue to legally change their gender…

… and those who immediately thought about what the punishment would actually be if you were caught gendering:

We also thought about what punishments might await you, you rebel (not :in):

1. Write “I am not allowed to gender” 100 times on the board or in the notebook

After all, we all know that the best way to remember things is to write them down over and over again. It's exactly the same with gender, because then you finally get the gender-sensitive language out of your head.

This is what you look like during the gender punishment. © 20th Television Animation

And if that doesn't work, we know what the next step is. Get out your pen, but you don't need ink…

2. Having to hold two beer mugs with outstretched arms in the hallway until school is over

You said “waiters”? Then you can be one of them yourself! Grab your beer mugs and get to know the true values ​​of a pint of beer!

After all, that's more important than making sure everyone feels included with your words.

3. Only being allowed to walk around in traditional costume for a week

If we're going to uphold the true Bavarian traditions, then we might as well get on with the clothes. After all, in Bavaria they want you to not only express yourself clearly, but also look sensible.

And if you don't agree, then sneak away, you free beer slob!

4. Frill the salt from 1000 pretzels

Don't worry, we won't run out of ideas any time soon. We only stop when our fingers fall off from writing. Just like they will do to you after you've finished and are now allowed to fumble all the salt off the good Bavarian pretzels.

You are only allowed breaks if you… at least 7/10 points in our Oktoberfest quiz create.

5. Or even worse: eat Berlin pretzels

What is worse than all the things we have mentioned so far? That's right, thinking about the country's true crimes. Like about people who gender! Or Berliners who make pretzels!!!

And because gender advocates don't get off easy, you don't just have to think about them, you have to eat them too!

6. Eat liver loaf roll with normal mustard instead of sweet

And while we're on the subject of crime, you know there's a lot of drama on a regular basis because of bad liver cheese roll crimes on the internet?

There are quite a few of them. Like if you don't eat yours with sweet mustard. And because punishments have to be punishments, you little gender lover now have to eat some of it after the Berlin pretzel!

7. Ban on all beer gardens in Bavaria – all summer long

Can't it get much worse? Oh but! Because spring is slowly breaking out here in Germany and what comes shortly afterwards? That's right, summer!

And if we're honest, the summer evenings in the beer gardens of Bavaria are something like a season of their own, right? But not for you! At least not if you dare to change gender.

8. Play dodgeball alone against the whole class

Every gendered word you used will be shot back at you in ball form. You can desperately try to avoid it. Good luck with it. For repeat offenders, every word counts twice! So don't get caught or you'll end up like this guy:

9. Write a personal apology to Markus Söder

If you imagine that you and your gender-sensitive language are so much better, then you might as well prove your eloquence! By writing a letter to the man, the myth, the legend personally!

But don't you dare change your gender, otherwise the list will just repeat itself to you.

10. Look at the most beautiful Markus Söder photos

Are you wondering what is behind this punishment? Well, then take a look for yourself:

17 pictures show what a top model Markus Söder is

