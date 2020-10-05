In Russia, over the past day, 10,888 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 84 regions. This was announced by the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel.

The largest number of new cases was registered in Moscow (3537), St. Petersburg (407) and the Moscow region (339). Least of all – in Chechnya (7) and Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (1). During the day, 117 deaths were recorded, 3181 people recovered.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, 1,225,889 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions, 21,475 deaths, 982,324 people have recovered.

Earlier it became known that 23 percent of Russians in general agree to be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine against coronavirus, and 73 percent said they were not ready yet. Another 4 percent said they had already been ill, so there was no need for vaccinations for them. The overwhelming majority of respondents, 93 percent, said that vaccination should be voluntary – only 7 percent supported the mandatory procedure.

Sputnik V is the first Russian vaccine against coronavirus; it was launched on 15 August. Citizens from the risk group and doctors will be the first to be vaccinated; mass vaccination of Russians will begin in 2021. The head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said on October 2 that the results of post-registration studies of the vaccine, the work is proceeding according to the approved schedule and in a regular mode.