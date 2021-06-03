Dubai Police recorded 10,745 violations of the precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus (Covid-19) in the jurisdiction of the Bur Dubai Police Station, which included not wearing a muzzle in private and public transportation, and not observing the distance between people in vehicles, in addition to a violation of exceeding The number of passengers in the car, during the six months beginning of last November until May of this year.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Stations, Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, Brigadier Abdullah Khadem Suroor Al-Maesam, said that these violations were monitored at three checkpoints for vehicles and people, with the aim of ensuring the implementation of precautionary measures in accordance with Resolution No. 38 of 2020 regarding the implementation of the regulation for controlling violations and administrative penalties. And Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020, regarding the list of violations of precautionary measures and the instructions and duties imposed to limit the spread of the Corona virus.

He added that the Bur Dubai Center examined 24,900 people, and 96,885 vehicles in the jurisdiction, as part of the implementation of preventive measures, pointing out that police stations continue to monitor violators of preventive measures and precautionary measures approved by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai in the face of the virus pandemic. Corona (Covid-19), with the aim of limiting the spread of the virus and protecting all members of society, stressing that the fines contained in the table of violations and administrative penalties issued by a decision of the Attorney General are applied to all violators.

He called on community members to adhere to precautionary measures when leaving the house, maintain distance in vehicles, and wear masks when traveling if the number of passengers exceeds more than two people, explaining that violators of public safety requirements will be dealt with in accordance with legal procedures.



