One of the branches of «First Abu Dhabi»

Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Achieve First Abu Dhabi Bank A net profit of 10.6 billion dirhams during the year 2020, compared to 12.5 billion dirhams in 2019.

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Bank’s Board of Directors, said: “2020 was an exceptional year full of challenges that faced the peoples and economies of the world due to the (Covid-19) pandemic, and it was directed by the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, and its high efficiency in responding to the repercussions. Imposed by the pandemic and dealing with it, the biggest impact in overcoming the negatives of this stage, and I thank the Board of Directors of First Abu Dhabi Bank, senior management, employees and customers for their support for us throughout the past year.

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “Despite all the circumstances and challenges that the markets faced globally, First Abu Dhabi Bank was able to achieve a strong performance, as the group showed high flexibility in light of the unprecedented economic conditions witnessed in 2020, and we also provided support. To our customers, our employees and the communities in which we work to overcome these difficult times, and we have continued to focus on achieving sustainable and long-term growth for our operations. We are proud of our wise management and our distinguished achievements, thanks to which we won the “Best Banking Institution of the Year 2020” award by the Gulf Business Awards. In line with our commitment to achieving the best value for our shareholders, the Bank’s Board of Directors recommended the distribution of cash dividends of 74 fils per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

His Highness said, “Looking to the future, and despite the changes imposed on us by the pandemic, we look forward to fulfilling our commitment to continue achieving the best value for our shareholders, our customers and our employees by continuing to support the overall development path in the UAE towards more growth in the long term.

We affirm our continued support for sustainability in the communities in which we operate, and continue to enhance the customer experience during 2021 and achieve long-term success. ”

Andre Al Sayegh is retired

His Highness continued, “We would like to announce today that Andre Al Sayegh, Group Chief Executive Officer, will retire next month from First Abu Dhabi Bank, after spending 21 years in the bank. His valuable contributions throughout his tenure with First Abu Dhabi Bank Group and former First Gulf Bank had a great impact on The successes achieved by the bank, which culminated in great results for the year 2020 despite the great difficulties and challenges that faced the local banking sector and the global economy in general.

On my own behalf, and on behalf of the bank’s board of directors, I thank and appreciate what Andre presented during his tenure. We also announce his candidacy for the position of a member of the group’s board of directors, provided that the approval of the Central Bank and the bank’s general assembly is obtained for this nomination.

Hana Al Rostamani, CEO

His Highness said, “We are also pleased to announce the appointment of Hana Al Rostamani, who is currently the Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Banking and Private Banking Services in the Group, as CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank Group, succeeding Andre Al Sayegh.

Hana has more than 22 years of experience in banking and finance, and has worked in international and local banks in the United Arab Emirates.

She also served as an independent board member at Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (DU), Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Services (EIBFS), and private banking services at First Abu Dhabi Bank, Switzerland.

His Highness concluded, “First Abu Dhabi Bank has always been keen on consolidating the values ​​of diversity and inclusiveness, which is evident in the appointment of the first woman to assume the position of CEO of our group to lead the bank’s future growth, a step that deserves to be appreciated.”

Business power

Andre Al Sayegh

In turn, Andre Al Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of First Abu Dhabi Bank Group, said: The bank maintained the strong momentum of operations, which reflected its position, advanced capabilities and strong relationships with customers, as it was the only bank listed in the top five classifications in all periodic tables of loans in the region during 2020 This adds to our list of achievements, and thanks to the strength of our business and our credit record, we were able to maintain our position as one of the strongest and safest banks in the world by confirming the credit rating of First Abu Dhabi Bank at AA- by the three main credit rating agencies.

He continued, “In addition to our efforts to keep up with the challenges that resulted from the (Covid-19) pandemic, during the year 2020 we were able to consolidate our position to achieve more growth and success in the future by making significant progress in our strategic agenda, and continuing to work on the digital transformation strategy, and achieving The best value for our shareholders, customers and employees. ”

He added: “Our ability to leverage the power of data and technology to improve customer experience and enhance efficiency and productivity has also emerged. We have invested in the new digital bank affiliated with the“ Holding Company ”(ADQ), and announced our plans for our payments business, in addition to introducing many new banking innovations. In the market. In line with our growth plans in the MENA region, our recent agreement to acquire Bank Audi (Egypt), which is the first international acquisition of First Abu Dhabi Bank, will enable us to expand our business in markets with high growth potential.

The appointment of Hana Al Rostamani as the new CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank Group comes as an important step at the level of the bank and the sector in general, after the successes and achievements she has achieved in her leadership of the retail banking services group for many years, which makes her an ideal choice to support the bank’s vision that puts customers and digital transformation in Introduction to priorities ».

Exceptional circumstances

He said, “I am proud of what we were able to accomplish in light of the difficult and exceptional circumstances that the year 2020 witnessed, and I am confident in our ability to achieve sustainable value for our shareholders, our customers and our employees, by continuing to enhance our position and support the communities in which we operate in the coming years.”

Strong performance

James Burdett

James Burdett, Head of Financial Affairs, First Abu Dhabi Bank Group, said: “The Group achieved a net profit of 10.6 billion dirhams for the full fiscal year ending on December 31, 2020, supported by the strong performance of the group’s business during the fourth quarter, which recorded a net profit of 3.2 One billion dirhams, an increase of 29% compared to the third quarter.

He added: “These strong results were achieved thanks to cost and risk control efforts, strong business momentum, customer activity, and management initiatives that all contributed to mitigating the negative effects of the record low interest rates and the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, despite the unprecedented challenges. Witnessed by the banking sector in the world ».

He continued: Thoughtful risk management also contributed to maintaining good business during this difficult year, as the bank continued to enhance provisioning margins by covering provisions of 95% and an increase in impairment fees by 42% to reach 2.6 billion dirhams, compared to the same period in 2019 thanks to the recovery Some old accounts, which resulted in positive results during the second half of 2020.

He said: Operating costs decreased by 8% compared to the same period in 2019, and we will continue to invest in technical infrastructure with the aim of improving productivity, efficiency and the business model.

Liquidity ratios remained strong, while strong capitalization enabled us to reward our shareholders, maintaining strong rates that exceeded regulatory requirements.