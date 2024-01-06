Magistrates have already tried 30 defendants accused of involvement in the acts in Praça dos Três Poderes

January 8th turns 1 year old on Monday (January 8, 2024). On the same date, in 2023, extremists invaded and vandalized the buildings of the Palácio do Planalto, the National Congress and the STF (Supreme Federal Court), in Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília.

Still in 2023, the Supreme Court began to judge those involved in acts of vandalism. The 1st defendant of January 8th was sentenced by the Court on September 14th. In total, 30 defendants have already been tried.

The STF released on Thursday (4 January) speeches by the Court's ministers about January 8th, after 1 year of extremist acts. Read the statements below:

Roberto Barroso (president of the STF): “January 8th showed that continued disrespect for institutions, misinformation and false and irresponsible accusations of non-existent electoral fraud can lead to very serious criminal behavior. However, it showed the capacity of institutions to react and make the rule of law and popular will prevail. The lesson is that criminal acts like these have consequences and that it is not possible to minimize or relativize what happened. Punishments are coming and fulfilling one of the roles of Criminal Law, which is to dissuade people from acting like this again in the future. Although it may seem paradoxical, Brazilian democracy emerged strengthened from the episode”;

“January 8th showed that continued disrespect for institutions, misinformation and false and irresponsible accusations of non-existent electoral fraud can lead to very serious criminal behavior. However, it showed the capacity of institutions to react and make the rule of law and popular will prevail. The lesson is that criminal acts like these have consequences and that it is not possible to minimize or relativize what happened. Punishments are coming and fulfilling one of the roles of Criminal Law, which is to dissuade people from acting like this again in the future. Although it may seem paradoxical, Brazilian democracy emerged strengthened from the episode”; Edson Fachin (vice-president of the STF): “We will not forget what happened that day, but the best answer lies in the permanent work of this court: for those who went to trial, the process; to those who lied, the truth; and for those who only see their own reasons, coexistence with difference. By respecting due process, the Federal Supreme Court honors the democratic rule of law bequeathed by the Constituent Assembly.”;

“We will not forget what happened that day, but the best answer lies in the permanent work of this court: for those who went to trial, the process; to those who lied, the truth; and for those who only see their own reasons, coexistence with difference. By respecting due process, the Federal Supreme Court honors the democratic rule of law bequeathed by the Constituent Assembly.”; Gilmar Mendes (dean of the STF): “One year after the January 8th attacks, we can celebrate the strength of our institutions. We could be somewhere lamenting the story of our downfall, but we are here, thanks to an entire institutional system, telling how democracy survived and survived well in Brazil”;

“One year after the January 8th attacks, we can celebrate the strength of our institutions. We could be somewhere lamenting the story of our downfall, but we are here, thanks to an entire institutional system, telling how democracy survived and survived well in Brazil”; Alexandre de Moraes (rapporteur of the investigations involving the 8 de Janeiro defendants): “The responses from the attacked institutions show Brazil’s institutional strength. Democracy is not at stake, it has emerged strengthened. The institutions have demonstrated throughout this year that they will not tolerate any attack on democracy, any attack on the rule of law. Those who are responsible will be condemned to the extent of their culpability.”;

“The responses from the attacked institutions show Brazil’s institutional strength. Democracy is not at stake, it has emerged strengthened. The institutions have demonstrated throughout this year that they will not tolerate any attack on democracy, any attack on the rule of law. Those who are responsible will be condemned to the extent of their culpability.”; Carmen Lúcia: “January 8th will be a scar remembering the wound caused by the injury to democracy, which must not be allowed to happen again”;

“January 8th will be a scar remembering the wound caused by the injury to democracy, which must not be allowed to happen again”; Toffoli Days: “The brutality of the attacks on January 8th was not capable of shaking democracy. Society’s rejection and the institutions’ quick response demonstrate that in our country there is no space for acts that undermine the Democratic Rule of Law”;

“The brutality of the attacks on January 8th was not capable of shaking democracy. Society’s rejection and the institutions’ quick response demonstrate that in our country there is no space for acts that undermine the Democratic Rule of Law”; Luiz Fux: “Democracy remained unshaken and was present in the exemplary punishment against those who violated this greatest idea of ​​the Federal Constitution: the Democratic Regime”;

“Democracy remained unshaken and was present in the exemplary punishment against those who violated this greatest idea of ​​the Federal Constitution: the Democratic Regime”; Nunes Marques: “The rapid reconstruction of the headquarters of the Three Powers brought greater symbolism to the regrettable episode, revealing the authorities’ pride and readiness to respond to any attacks against the Rule of Law. More than that, it served to restore society's trust, safeguard the country's international image and ensure criminals are held accountable. Every people carries, in its culture and history, its hauntings, but a healthy society cannot be built without adequately confronting what we want to forget.”;

“The rapid reconstruction of the headquarters of the Three Powers brought greater symbolism to the regrettable episode, revealing the authorities’ pride and readiness to respond to any attacks against the Rule of Law. More than that, it served to restore society's trust, safeguard the country's international image and ensure criminals are held accountable. Every people carries, in its culture and history, its hauntings, but a healthy society cannot be built without adequately confronting what we want to forget.”; André Mendonça: “Instead of having gaps due to January 8th, democracy came out stronger. Events like this, regardless of the most diverse perspectives and worldviews, cannot be legitimized and should not be forgotten. We grew up living with differences, which presuppose respect, the ability to listen and dialogue. No disagreement justifies the act of violence.”; It is

“Instead of having gaps due to January 8th, democracy came out stronger. Events like this, regardless of the most diverse perspectives and worldviews, cannot be legitimized and should not be forgotten. We grew up living with differences, which presuppose respect, the ability to listen and dialogue. No disagreement justifies the act of violence.”; It is Cristiano Zanin: “After 1 year of vile attacks against democracy, I am fully convinced that the institutions are stronger and, above all, united. It is necessary to always revisit January 8, 2023 so that moments like those do not tarnish the history of Brazil again.”.

In addition to the 10 current ministers of the Court, magistrates who served at the STF and retired also spoke out. Read below: