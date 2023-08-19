Through Amazon an offer is available for one 1TB WD_BLACK SN770 SSD for PC. The reported discount is 12% of the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price is €64.89, while the current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’1TB WD_BLACK SN770 SSD it is compatible with computers. Speed ​​is up to 5,150MB/s read and up to 4,900MB/s write. According to the official specifications it is not compatible with PlayStation 5. It measures ‎8 x 2.21 x 0.24 cm.