Summer hasn’t ended yet but players are already preparing for the last quarter of 2023, which will be full of high production value video games, which will obviously require a lot of space on consoles. PS5 users may need an SSD and now it is possible to find a discount Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB with heatsinkcompatible with both computers and PlayStation 5. The Amazon offer is €47.58, or a 37% discount. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recommended price for this SSD is €129.90. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB SSD with Heatsink is compatible with PS5 and PC. Read speed is up to 7,300MB/s. The heat sink guarantees maximum performance even during the longest gaming sessions and during the hottest periods.