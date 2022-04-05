The Amazon offers for Spring 2022 allow us to purchase a 1 TB internal SSD with heatsink for PS5 and PC. The reported discount is € 95.99, or 38%.

The full price indicated by Amazon for this internal SSD is 254.99 €. In the last period, the actual price was lower. In recent weeks, the price has dropped regularly and, now, simultaneously with the Spring offers, it has reached its all-time low. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This SSD offers read speeds of up to 7,000MB / s and write speeds of up to 5,000MB / s. It includes a heatsink and is also compatible with PS5 as well as computers with PCI-SIG D8 standard. The dimensions are 8 x 2.4 x 0.86 cm.

Internal SSD with heatsink, Samsung branded

