The Amazon offers for Spring 2022 allow us to purchase a 1 TB internal SSD marked Samsung 970 EVO Plus. The reported discount is € 6.24, or 5%.
The full price indicated by Amazon for this SSD is 123.14 €. Actually, the actual price is often higher, up to € 143.90, so the real discount is higher. The product is shipped by Amazon.
This SSD offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 3500/3300 MB / s respectively. It has an NVMe interface (Pcle Gen 3.0 x 4) and a m.2 form factor. The dimensions are 0.24 x 8.02 x 2.21 cm.
We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!
This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.
#internal #SSD #Amazon #Spring #offering #Samsungs #Evo
Leave a Reply