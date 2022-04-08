The first officially arrives Smart SUVthat is called # 1 like the concept. The new 100% electric model, presented as a world premiere in Berlin, represents the first model of the new family of all-electric products of the joint-venture between Mercedes-Benz and Geely.

New # 1 smart SUV

The technically smart electric SUV can count on a range of more than that 400 km and is pushed by a 272 HP electric motor And 343 Nm of couple. The smart SUV is fitted with a 66 kWh battery and supports fast charging up to 150 kW.

# 1 smart SUV exterior features

The smart # 1 is born from a new design, new technologies and a new approach to give life to a real metropolitan vehicle. The design of the new compact SUV is innovative and avant-garde, thanks to elements such as the retractable handlesframeless doors and a panorama glass roof.

Side view of the # 1 smart SUV

The ratio between usable surface and dimensions is optimized to the maximum: the new smart # 1 has a length of 4,270 mma step of 2,750 mm and look for the important dimensions, up to 19 inchand offers an impressive interior space with a 360 degree view.

Smart SUV # 1 cockpit

The interior of the smart SUV is impressive and highly technological and allows the driver to always be connectedboth virtually and in real life.

The interior of the # 1 smart SUV

The new smart features a avatar present in the user interface, based on artificial intelligence and controlled through voice commands.

Smart SUV infotainment display # 1

The avatar is perfectly interconnected to the car ecosystem, the smart app and data clouds – all connected with a Smart ID personal and protected by the highest standards of cyber security cryptography. Compared to the small city car, the SUV has much more space on board and a nice roomy trunk that can hold a minimum of 323 to a maximum of 411 liters. The most in front where the engine is usually located, a 15-liter load compartment.

# 1 OTA smart SUV updates

To meet the needs of users in terms of constantly evolving mobility, smart # 1 and all related products and services form a ecosystem consistent, intuitive and adaptable.

Smart SUV smartphone app # 1

A centralized and high-performance IT architecture guarantees dynamic updates so that over 75% of all ECUs in the car can be continuously replicated and updated by remote (OTA).

Smart SUV # 1 electric motor, battery, range

The # 1 smart SUV is built on the new modular platform SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) by Geely with a 400 volts and is powered by a super-performing electric motor from 200 kW (272 HP)powered by a 66 kWh battery which guarantees autonomy included between 420 and 440 kmmeasured according to WLTP cycle.

The battery of the # 1 smart electric SUV recharges from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes, obviously from a fast charging socket DC at 150 kW. With the 22 kW on-board system, the full amount of energy takes place in approx 3.5 hours.

# 1 smart SUV charging

In the future there could also be a twin-engine version from 326 hp and 410 km of autonomythat is, with the same technical specifications of the concept presented a few months ago.

Smart electric SUV prices, when does it arrive?

The prices and equipment of the first fully electric smart SUV have not yet been officially announced but it is assumed that it may cost more 35,000 euros.

In Italian dealerships it will arrive at the beginning of 2023 with the first orders that can be made starting from September 2022.

Smart SUV photo # 1

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 smart Concept # 1, features

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 SMART price list 👉 Ads used SMART

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK