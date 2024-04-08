The first Smart SUV is called #1 and it is 100% electric. It also represents the first model of the new family of fully electric products from the joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and Geely. The blunt body shape, with retractable door handles and smaller air intakes, indicates a focus onaerodynamics to reduce energy consumption and increase autonomy. In fact, the smart electric SUV is capable of traveling further 400km with a single charge and is powered by a 272 HP electric motor And 343 Nm of couple.

New smart SUV #1

The smart SUV features a 66 kWh battery and supports fast charging up to 150 kW. As regards the fittings, in Italy it is offered in various configurations Pro entry level, Pro+, Premium, Pulse and BRABUS. The latter two are available with the AWD all-wheel drive and twin-engine powertrain from 428 HP and 584 Nm.

Smart SUV #1 size

The new smart #1 has a length of 4,270 mm (4,300 mm for the Brabus version), a wheelbase of 2,750 mm and circles of significant dimensions, up to 19 inchesand offers impressive interior space with a 360-degree view.

Smart #1 Pulse front 3/4 #1 Pulse rear 3/4 #1 Pulse rear 3/4 #1 Pulse cockpit dashboard #1 Pro rear 3/4 #1 Pro Side #1 Pro cockpit infotainment display #1 Pro front 3/4 #1 Pro rear 3/4 Panoramic roof top view Smart #1 Brabus #1 Brabus rims #1 Brabus rear #1 Brabus interior #1 Brabus rear lights Full LED headlights #1 Brabus rear seats #1 flying Brabus #1 smart electric SUV

The smart #1 is born from a new design, new technologies and a new approach to create a truly metropolitan vehicle. The design of the new compact SUV is innovative and cutting-edge, thanks to elements such as the retractable handlesframeless doors and panoramic glass roof.

Smart interior #1

The interior of the smart SUV is impressive and highly technological and allows the driver to always be connectedboth virtually and in real life.

The interior of the #1 smart SUV

The new smart is characterized by a avatar present in the user interface, based on artificial intelligence and controlled through voice commands.

Smart SUV infotainment display #1

The avatar is seamlessly interconnected with the car ecosystem, the smart app and the data clouds – all connected with a Smart ID personal and protected by the highest standards of cybersecurity encryption. Compared to the small city car, the SUV has much more space on board and a nice large trunk that can hold a minimum of 323 to a maximum of 411 litres. Furthermore, in front where the engine is usually located, a 15 liter load compartment.

#1 OTA smart SUV updates

To meet user needs in terms of constantly evolving mobility, the smart #1 and all connected products and services form a ecosystem consistent, intuitive and adaptable.

Smart SUV smartphone app #1

A centralized, high-performance IT architecture ensures dynamic updatesso that over 75% of all ECUs in the car can be continuously replicated and updated by remote (OTA).

Electric motor, battery, autonomy

The #1 smart SUV is built on the new modular platform SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) by Geely with a 400 volts and is powered by a super high-performance electric motor 200 kW (272 hp)powered by a 66 kWh battery which guarantees inclusive autonomy between 420 and 440 kmmeasured according to WLTP cycle.

On the sportier version BRABUS the power from 200 kW (272 HP) it reaches 315 kW (428 HP) and the couple from 343 to 543 Nmswitching from rear-wheel drive to four-wheel drive.

smart #1 BRABUS the only version with all-wheel drive

The battery of the smart electric SUV #1 recharges from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes, obviously from a fast charging socket DC at 150 kW. With the 22 kW on-board system, full energy takes place in approx 3.5 hours.

Price, how much does the smart SUV cost?

The Smart #1 range includes variants Mashed potato, Pure+, Pro And Pro+. Prices vary from 35,045 to 42,545 euros, with an increase of 2,500 euros between the two versions and the two battery sizes available. All four models benefit from new state incentives.

The Pure and Pure+ versions are the cheapest options. There Smart #1 Pure it is the base of the range, equipped with a single engine 272 HPbattery from 49 kWh and WLTP autonomy of 310 km. There Pure+ and the Pro+ they share a battery from 66 kWh and autonomy of 420 km.

Smart SUV #1 charging

The Pure and Pure+ versions include the Smart Pilot level 2 driving assistance package as standard, 18″ alloy wheels, LED lights, black fabric interior and dual display 9.2 and 12.8 inches. There are also versions in the range Pulse And BRABUS which provide for the 428 HP all-wheel drive.

→ #1 Pure 49 kWh: €35,045

→ #1 Pro 49 kWh: €37,545

→ #1 Pure+ 66 kWh: €40,045

→ #1 Pro+ 66 kWh: €42,545

→ #1 Premium 66 kWh: €43,580

→ #1 Pulse 66 kWh: €46,150

→ #1 BRABUS 66 kWh: €49,110

Smart SUV photo #1

VIDEO test Smart #1

Video test Smart #1 2023 electric SUV

