Yesterday was a very sad day for Piera Maggio. September 1, 2021 marked 17 years since the disappearance of the little girl Denise Pipitone. It was September 1, 2004, when the little girl disappeared from outside her home. Since then, her mom has never stopped looking for her and will continue to do so until she finds a reason to stop.

During ainterview With the’Handle, Piera Maggio wanted to say a few words on the occasion of the anniversary:

I keep waiting, but nothing has changed. Today is a sad day for us. It’s been 17 years since our little Denise passed away and, despite all this time, nothing has changed. We continue to ask for the truth about the disappearance of our daughter, so that the perpetrator is brought to justice. We are sure that whoever took Denise is free and continues to shoot in Mazara del Vallo. We trust in the judiciary that it can do justice to this sad story. We have never lost hope of being able to hug Denise again, despite all these years.

In recent months, after Maria Angioni spoke of misdirections and lies during the investigation, the Prosecutor has decided to return to re-analyze the file of the missing child. Media attention has focused on Denise and her parents, Piera Maggio and Piero Pulizzi, have repeatedly had to face the disappointments of unfounded reports, such as that of Olesya.

Over the years this courageous mother has learned to do not delude yourself and to always keep your feet on the ground. Whenever a report arrives, there is hope, but no illusions until proven proof. In 17 years, there have been many disappointments.

Today Denise Pipitone has become everyone’s daughter and it is hoped that after 17 long years, it can get to the truth. Yesterday, as a support to Piera Maggio, many people have lit a candle in memory of little Denise.