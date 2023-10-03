Alfa Romeo, what a negative trend

The team Sauber has a bright future ahead of it, considering the acquisition by Audi with a view to 2026, but the present of the Hinwil-based team is not so happy. The Alfa Romeo team – the Italian brand has in fact been the team’s sponsor and title name since 2019 – is in fact penultimate in the constructors’ standings with just 10 points.

The picture is rather gloomy, given that the driver duo formed by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu was able to bring home only one points finish (the Finn’s 10th place in Monza) in the last eight race weekends. In the only F1 race held by the team in Qatar – the scene of the next world championship contest – they did not go beyond 14th place with Kimi Raikkonen and 15th with Antonio Giovinazzi, 1 lap behind the winner Lewis Hamilton.

Alunni Bravi sees progress

“We go to Qatar determined to maximize our weekend. We returned from the two Asian races without points in the standings, but there were some positive aspects, for example in Suzuka we had a decent pace and we were not too far from our direct opponents and we got to know better the recent package of developments brought to the track. We missed putting everything together when needed and the whole team will have to work on this in view of Doha. We must make the most of the only free practice session on Friday, which will be even more crucial than usual in view of the Sprint. We must focus on extracting performance from our package, only in this way can we take that extra step to enter the top 10.”

Bottas believes in points

“Suzuka was an unlucky weekend, with my race ending after just a couple of laps, when I felt that Our car had potential. I was happy to get home for a couple of days after the double date in Asia; I continued to train and work on the simulator, to better understand our updates, and now I’m eager to get back on track. I have already raced here in Qatar in 2021 and it will be interesting to return with the new generation of cars. There are still many opportunities to get back to scoring points, starting from this weekend: this is a sprint event and, with little free practice, we need to get the most out of our car and place ourselves in a good position on the starting grid both on Saturday and, more importantly, on Sunday. Our opponents are not that far away and, as always this season, it will be a matter of hundredths of a second: I am confident that if we do our homework well, we will have a positive chance of achieving good results here.”

Zhou making his debut in Lusail

“After returning from Japan, we worked hard to analyze the data collected with the new updates and further maximize it. Even though we didn’t take home any points at Suzuka, I was satisfied with our performances and I think we’ve made a further step forward in terms of speed, and now our package can allow us to fight just outside the top 10, with the aim of improve further. For the first time this season, we are going to a track where I have never raced before; I’ve been working hard on the simulator to be prepared, as this weekend’s testing sessions will be limited. Sprints allow even less margin for error, so it will be extremely important to be at our best from Friday onwards: we have double the chance of scoring points this weekend, and I’m ready to put on some good battles on the track.”