Whatever the season, Collioure (Eastern Pyrenees) seduced. But for many tourists, fall in love at first sight occurs, far from the summer crowds. In the Criques de Door in Argelès-sur-Mer (Eastern Pyrenees), between sea and mountains, many holidaymakers fall for the rediscovered privacy of the wild coves that border the small Catalan fishing port. Every year, in September, the campsite displays almost complete. It is even as busy as in July. Beyond the calm and good weather, it is also the low prices that seduce. Rentals are up to three times cheaper between summer and fall. “A mobile home costs between 1,500 and 1,800 euros in high season, explains Laurent Raspaud, the director. In the month of September, it is rather between 500 and 700 euros.“

The view on Collioure is priceless. The painter Henri Matisse made it as famous as it was invaluable by putting his easel at Collioure in 1905. The small fishing village has inspired dozens of paintings by the artist, each more colorful than the next. Its bright colors contrast with the softness of the Impressionism of the time. A new page in the history of art is being written at Collioure, which forever becomes the cradle of Fauvism.

